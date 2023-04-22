"That catch brought us into the game" - Ravindra Jadeja on Harry Brook's dismissal during CSK-SRH game

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja revealed that the catch to dismiss Harry Brook was a pivotal moment in their seven-wicket over the SunRisers Hyderabad on Friday. The Saurashtra cricketer felt getting Brook out was critical, given his form.

Although Brook started IPL 2023 with low scores, he sizzled with a hundred against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens. At 18 off 12, the Englishman threatened to run away with the game against CSK before Akash Singh got him with Ruturaj Gaikwad taking a low catch.

Speaking to bowling coach Dwayne Bravo during a casual chat after the game, the veteran all-rounder opened up on the catch, saying:

"Yeah, we took some brilliant catches. I know Brook, he has been hitting the ball well, so that catch was important. That catch brought us into the game. After that, the spinners came into play and they took plenty of wickets. So, I think it's been amazing."

Following the first wicket, the Super Kings struggled to score off the spinners. The Indian left-arm spinner became the pick of the bowlers with three scalps, while Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, and Akash Singh took one each. Later, Devon Conway hit a pristine 77 to get the Super Kings past 134.

"They always come up with great support" - Ravindra Jadeja on the Chepauk crowd

Jadeja went on to praise the Chennai crowd, stating that they are in high spirits regardless of the result. The 34-year-old added:

"They always come up with great support and the energy is wonderful. Whenever we see the crowd in Chepauk, they are always pumped up and energetic. Whether we are winning or losing, they keep supporting and cheering for us."

The Super Kings will next face the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. The Knight Riders will come into the game after three consecutive losses.

