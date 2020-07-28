Mumbai Indians' wicket-keeper batsman Aditya Tare recently revealed that the football fan inside him prompted him to celebrate the way he did after his last ball six helped Mumbai edge Rajasthan Royals in the race to playoffs of IPL 2014.

In an Instagram Live session with Cricket Graph, Aditya Tare recalled the night when he emerged as the hero for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2014. The Mumbai-based franchise needed a boundary or a six to seal their playoffs berth, and Aditya Tare came out to bat after the dismissal of Ambati Rayudu.

Though it was his first ball, Tare managed to send James Faulkner's delivery over the boundary in what was one of the most magnificent finishes to an IPL match. The right-handed batsman took his shirt off and celebrated aggressively after that heroic six.

It was a very special moment for me: Aditya Tare on IPL 2014 match against RR

In the final league match of IPL 2014, Mumbai Indians had to register a big win over Rajasthan Royals to qualify for the playoffs. RR set a target of 190 runs for the home team, and Mumbai had to chase it down in 14.3 overs. Corey Anderson's 95* took them close to the target, but Aditya Tare's last-ball six helped Mumbai knock RR out of the competition.

The wicket-keeper batsman stated that people recognize him to date because of his heroics in IPL 2014.

"Mumbai Indians has such a huge and loyal fanbase not just in India but across the world. Fortunately, there was a moment in my career when it came down to one ball with a boundary or six needed, and it worked out for me as a batsman. Wherever I go or meet people, the first thing they keep reminding me about is the last ball six and the celebration. So it is a very special moment for me," Tare said.

Tare then spoke about his celebration after that IPL game and stated that last-ball six was as good as a golden goal in a football World Cup.

Advertisement

"I had my eyes on the shorter boundary at the leg side, which I was confident about clearing. I thought he was going to bowl me at off stump but he offered me a full-toss. I middled it perfectly and the ball went into the stands. The fact that it happened in Wankhede was great in front of our loyal fan base. That last-ball six to me is as good as a golden goal in a football World Cup. The celebration was purely my instinct as a football fan," he continued.

The first phase of IPL 2014 happened in the UAE, and the gulf nation will reportedly host the upcoming IPL season as well. Mumbai Indians and Aditya Tare would be keen to improve the team's record in the UAE, because Rohit Sharma's men have not won a single match there.