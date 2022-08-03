The Hundred: 3 key overseas players for Southern Brave in their campaign to retain the title

Southern Brave won the inaugural edition of The Hundred Men's competition held in 2021 under the leadership of James Vince. While the skipper and Quinton de Kock were brilliant last season with the bat for the Brave, Jake Lintott and George Garton formed a formidable bowling pair alongside Chris Jordan.

The Hundred returns for its second edition with Southern Brave roping in some big international names, strengthening their core squad ahead of their first fixture against Welsh Fire. Coach Mahela Jayawardene will be eyeing another successful season with this incredibly exciting team.

Let's look at three players that would be key for Southern Brave in this season of The Hundred to retain their title.

#1 Tim David

Tim David is one of the most sought after players in global T20 leagues

Tim David has to be one of the most sought-after players in the T20 leagues across the globe. The Singapore-born batting all-rounder has made a big name for himself in the cricketing world in less than three years.

In 112 T20 matches, he has scored 2,541 runs at a strike rate of 164.5 and has hit 156 sixes. His ability to hit towering sixes should surely set The Hundred on fire and Southern Brave will be expecting nothing less from the 26-year-old. He is a great outfielder and his bowling will also come in handy.

#2 Finn Allen

The 23-year-old wicket-keeper batsman from Auckland, New Zealand is another player who is renowned for his big hitting abilities. Finn was in sublime form in the recently concluded series against Scotland and scored a breathtaking hundred for the Kiwis in a T20I match against Scotland.

Finn Allen will look to continue his fine form from New Zealand's Europe tour

In 11 T20 international matches, Allen has scored at a strike rate of 176.8 and an average of 28.45. A strike rate of 175 at an average of 30 in 65 T20 matches is one of the best among active players. His partnership at the top of the order with Vince and de Kock will be crucial for the Southern Brave.

#3 Quinton de Kock

One of the finest wicketkeeper-batsmen of this generation, Quinton de Kock is perhaps the most important player in the Southern Brave squad. De Kock scored 202 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 172 in the 2021 edition, with a highest score of 72*.

He also brings in leadership qualities that will be helpful for skipper James Vince on the field.

Birmingham Phoenix Men v Southern Brave Men - The Hundred Final

Quinton de Kock is coming on the back of a successful IPL season where he scored a marvelous 140 in 70 balls for the Lucknow Super Giants in one of the matches.

He ended the season with 508 runs and was the third-highest run-getter. In eight ODIs this year, he has scored 419 runs at an average of 60 and a strike rate above 100, including four 50+ scores.

