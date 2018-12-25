The invincible IPL XI featuring one player from the 11 champion sides so far

Vishwanath RT

Dhoni and Bravo have been exceptional for CSK

Before its start in 2008, a few people had apprehensions over the effect that Indian Premier League would have on Indian cricket. The league has not only helped Indian cricket financially but also helped it unearthing new talents. Over the years, IPL has seen its fair share of controversies but still manages to grabs many enthusiastic eyes from all over the world, thanks to the quality of cricket being played.

Undoubtedly, the performances of the cricketers in the league are driving the league growth. In the past eleven seasons, six different teams representing five different cities have emerged victorious. The success of these teams is because of a set of players who have time and again performed exceptionally for their teams.

Teams like Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, and Kolkata Knightriders have multiple titles in their kitty because of the strong core of the group that they have retained over the years. One-time winners - Rajasthan Royals, Deccan Chargers, and Sunrisers Hyderabad have also enjoyed success because of the many individual flashes of brilliance throughout that season.

Without much ado, let's take a look at the invincible IPL XI featuring one player from the 11 champion sides so far.

#1 Adam Gilchrist - Deccan Chargers (2009)

In the second season, things took a drastic turnaround for the good for the Hyderabad based franchise which was led by Adam Gilchrist. In their first season, the star-studded Deccan Chargers were the wooden spoon holders but the left-handed Australian batsman did not allow that to affect his team in the next season.

He led the side from the front and inspired them to win the tournament in South Africa. The wicket-keeper batsman scored 495 runs during the season that too with a strike of 152.30.

The most important innings of his in the 2009 tournament came against Delhi Daredevils in the semi-finals at Centurion. Delhi, the strongest franchise that season, were the table toppers and were expected to win the tournament but they ran into a raging southpaw from Australia in the semi-final.

In the first innings, Delhi Daredevils posted a tricky total of 153 at Centurion, where chasing totals close to 160 was not easy. Gilchrist set the tone of the chase in the very first over as he plundered five consecutive boundaries off the bowling of Delhi's best bowler, Dirk Nannes.

The assault on bewildered Delhi bowlers turned the tricky chase into a one-sided affair. Gilchrist got out off the last ball of the 10th over but the damage was done as his 35-ball 85 helped DC score 102 runs in the first 10 overs. After defeating Delhi, Gilly led DC to the title in the final by defending a low score against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

#2 David Warner - Sunrisers Hyderabad (2016)

The opening slots are filled by two Australian batsmen playing for Hyderabad-based franchises. David Warner's move from Delhi Daredevils to the Sunrisers Hyderabad has been helped in the transformation of SRH into a champion side.

In the four years that he played for Hyderabad, Warner was the centerpiece of the team's batting lineup. Warner single-handedly held the batting together, particularly in 2016 when he led his team to the trophy.

In the 2016 season, he amassed 848 runs with an average of 60.57 at a strike rate of 151.42. The sheer volume of runs scored by him balanced out Surinsers' weak middle order batting.

He was at the helm of things in crucial fixtures like the Qualifier 2 and the final of 2016 in which he notched up half-centuries. His performance against Gujarat Lions in the Q2 is the perfect example of how shouldered SRH's batting. Chasing a target of 163, he scored an unbeaten 93 when the rest of the batsmen added just 70 runs and took his team to their first finale.

In the finale, he scored a 38-ball 69 to help his side set a target of 209 for the Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore. During the chase, Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli scored half-centuries but that was not enough as the Warner-led side managed to restrict RCB to 200 in 20 overs.

