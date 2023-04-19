“They don’t see me as a youngster or a newcomer to the team” - Tilak Varma praises MI management 

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Tilak Varma has praised the franchise management, stating that he has never been treated as a youngster or a newcomer to the team. He also asserted that he has received full backing from the franchise, which has helped him mature as a batter.

Varma, 20, joined the Mumbai Indians last year and made an immediate impact, scoring 397 runs in 14 matches at an average of 36.09 and a strike rate of 131.02. He has carried on his impressive form this season as well. In six matches, he has smashed 214 runs at an average of 53.50 and a strike rate of 158.52.

On Tuesday, April 18, the left-handed batter hammered 37 off only 17 balls in the IPL 2023 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Reflecting on his growth as a player since making his IPL debut for MI, Varma said at a post-match press conference:

“The first season (2022), I was a youngster, but since then, I always had the team back me. They don’t see me as a youngster or a newcomer to the team. They always help me mature as a player. So it was pretty easy for me to manage, unlike the first year.

“The team (Mumbai Indians) treat me in a way that I never feel like I'm playing the IPL or any other tournament for the first time. Being amongst the God of Cricket (Sachin Tendulkar), the Indian captain (Rohit Sharma) and everyone, I feel confident and comfortable with them.”

Asked what kind of advice he receives from Tendulkar and Rohit, the youngster revealed:

“Sachin sir told me to have a clear mindset, whether you score runs or not. Rohit sir said, put a smile on your face and give your 100 percent into what you are doing, then the rest will all go fine.”

Varma hammered two fours and four sixes in his innings against SRH, adding 56 runs for the fourth wicket with Cameron Green (64* off 40).

“I am comfortable playing in any situation” - Tilak Varma

Despite his lack of experience, the Mumbai Indians have confidently used the young batter as a floater in the line-up. Varma asserted that is comfortable batting anywhere for the team and stated:

“I am always comfortable playing in any situation. I have worked on my game on the ground accounting for all possible situations. I always tell the management that I am confident to bat anywhere, in any situation. So they are also confident and hence send me out to bat.”

On this mindset during his whirlwind cameo against SRH, the 20-year-old said that he wanted to take on the faster bowlers since the pitch was offering turn to spinners. He explained:

“I felt there was turn available for the spinners. So I was just thinking about the situation, what the team needs. I wanted to avoid facing the spinners and just wait to play the fast bowlers. Washy (Washington Sundar) and Mayu (Mayank Markande) were bowling well.

“I thought about playing them before I could charge on against the fast bowlers. I didn't want to miss an over as we have a long batting line-up. So I charged my tank and went the way I wanted, so I am happy.”

MI posted 192/5 batting first against SRH and then held their opponents to 178, registering a 14-run win.

