"They will need a batter and a captain too" - Aakash Chopra on SRH potentially going for Ben Stokes

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra feels the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) need more muscle in their batting and will need to sign some quality batters in the IPL 2023 auction next week.

SRH have released big names like former captain Kane Williamson and the explosive Nicholas Pooran. They certainly might want someone like Ben Stokes, who can bat in the top order as well as lead the side, according to Chopra.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra spoke about the options that SRH have in their batting and how Ben Stokes can strengthen it. He said:

"Rahul Tripathi will bat in the top order along with Abhishek Sharma. Aiden Markram is a quality player. But that's pretty much it with regard to their batting. They will need a batter and a captain too, so they might look at Ben Stokes."

Aakash Chopra feels Cameron Green can open for SRH

Aakash Chopra feels the Sunrisers have enough money in their kitty to bag both Ben Stokes and Cameron Green. The young Australian all-rounder showed in the T20Is against India that he could be an explosive opener and Chopra feels he can fit the bill at the top alongside Abhishek Sharma.

The former cricketer also spoke about other options like Rilee Rossouw and a wicketkeeper in Heinrich Klassen. He stated:

"They can also think about Rilee Rossouw and Heinrich Klassen, who can be a wicketkeeper-batter. Cameron Green may also go to Hyderabad and opening with him could be a great option. He will also provide a bit of bowling."

Can Hyderabad end up bagging the services of both Stokes and Green? Or will they once again fall short of forming a good team despite all the money at their disposal? Let us know what you feel in the comments.

