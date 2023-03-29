“This doesn't solve the problem” - Harshal Patel not convinced with DRS for wides and no-balls

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Harshal Patel has doubts over whether the use of the Decision Review System (DRS) for wides and (waist-high) no-balls can improve the accuracy of decisions. According to Harshal, there is a high chance of such calls falling in a ‘grey’ area due to multiple factors.

DRS reviews for wides and no-balls were introduced during the recently concluded Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023. The same system will be implemented during the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) as well.

In an interaction with ESPNcricinfo, Harshal shared his reservations over the use of technology to review wides and over-the-waist no balls. He opined:

"Technology can definitely be helpful in situations where you can separate black and white. But these balls are always going to be grey, especially wide-ball lines. Because you can't really judge how much the batter has moved, whether the ball was within his reach, the angle of the delivery...”

Elaborating further on the various factors that go into determining what constitutes a wide or a no-ball, the 32-year-old explained:

"There's going to be a huge difference in where the ball finishes between a right-hander bowling the same [ball] a couple of inches outside the wide line and a left-hander bowling from over the stumps a couple of inches outside the wide line. When the [right-hand] batter tries to reach, it's always going to be wider when he plays the left-hander, [and] it's always going to be closer when he plays the right-hander.

"I don't know how many of these factors will be taken into account when making decisions. Obviously, they can't take a lot of these factors into account because that will consume a lot of time. In my humble opinion, this doesn't solve the problem. You have to call it the human factor in the game and move on."

Incidentally, controversy erupted in the WPL 2023 final between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) when Shafali Verma was given out caught off a high full toss.

Delhi reviewed the decision, but the third umpire ruled in the fielding side’s favor. DC were disappointed with the call as it was a marginal one and could have gone either way.

“You get only two reviews, right?” - Harshal Patel

The RCB death-overs specialist further pointed out that since a team gets only two reviews overall in an innings, it will be a massive call to use DRS for wides and no-balls. Harshal stated:

"The other thing is you get only two reviews, right? Do you really want to use a review on a marginal call, which may or may not go in your favour, as opposed to use it in a situation where you can get the batter out."

Apart from DRS for wides and no-balls, IPL 2023 will also see the introduction of the ‘Impact Player’ rule, where teams can bring in a substitute during a game.

