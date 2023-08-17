Three ‘3-dimensional’ players LSG can target in IPL on MSK Prasad’s advice

Former Indian men's cricket team's chief selector MSK Prasad has joined IPL franchise Lucknow Super Kings (LSG) as a strategic consultant ahead of the 2024 auction. Prasad, who picked the Indian squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, will bring a lot of value and experience to the LSG team management.

In case you forgot, Prasad prefers to have all-rounders in the squad, who can contribute in all three departments. The former Indian selector controversially picked rising star Vijay Shankar over an experienced Ambati Rayudu for the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

When asked about the reason behind the same, Prasad had said:

"After the Champions Trophy, we tried quite a few people at No.4. We gave a few more chances to Rayudu. What Vijay Shankar brings is three dimensional. We are looking at him at no. 4 to begin with."

With MSK Prasad joining the Lucknow Super Giants, there is a huge possibility of him suggesting some quality all-rounders to the team. Here's a look at the three possible 3D players whom Prasad can recommend to LSG.

#1 LSG can try to trade in Vijay Shankar ahead of IPL 2024

As mentioned ahead, the MSK Prasad-led selection panel preferred Vijay Shankar over Ambati Rayudu for the 2019 ICC World Cup. Shankar is one of the few Indian players, who can contribute well with the bat and ball. He rediscovered his form while playing for the Gujarat Titans earlier this year.

While Gujarat Titans may not want to trade out Shankar after his exploits in IPL 2023, LSG can think of offering Krunal Pandya to the Ahmedabad-based franchise. GT bid ₹8 crore for Krunal at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction before LSG secured his services for ₹8.25 crore.

Since Gujarat went so far for Krunal's services, it shows that they wanted him in their squad. With Hardik Pandya being the captain of GT, he would love to have his brother in the same team, considering the success they achieved together while playing for the Mumbai Indians. Hence, a Vijay Shankar-Krunal Pandya swap is a possibility.

#2 Jimmy Neesham

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham is another cricketer who can fit in the '3D' category. Neesham can chip in with some quick runs in the middle-order, take crucial wickets with his pace and also contribute his bit in the fielding with his athleticism.

Neesham can be a great backup option for Marcus Stoinis in the LSG squad. If Stoinis is unavailable or struggling with form, someone like Neesham can take up his spot in the playing XI.

#3 Chris Woakes

Chris Woakes did not participate in IPL 2023 to focus on his red-ball game, but with the T20 World Cup set to happen immediately after IPL next year, the England all-rounder may think of putting his name in the auction.

Woakes is one of the most underrated match-winners in the cricket world right now. He has scalped 157 wickets and scored 945 runs in his T20 career so far. Notably, Woakes has two half-centuries and one four-wicket haul in the shortest format of the game. If LSG can secure his services, their chances of winning IPL 2024 will increase significantly.

