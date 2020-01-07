Tom Banton, Kolkata Knight Riders' newest recruit blasts off again in the Big Bash League

Tom Banton smashed a 16-ball 50 against Sydney Thunder for the Brisbane Heat

The fans of Kolkata Knight Riders have some great things to look forward to this IPL season. They have already bought some excellent reinforcements with the inclusion of Pat Cummins and Eoin Morgan. Now, they can get more excited, as one of the other recruits, Tom Banton played another of his blazing innings on Monday. He hit 5 massive sixes in an over in the match against Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League.

As the IPL season approaches, the big hitters are starting to show their true colours. Recently, Leo Carter from New Zealand smashed 6 sixes in an over, becoming the 7th batsman in the world to achieve this feat. Tom Banton from England followed his suit closely in the match against Sydney Thunder. He lit up the Sydney Showground Stadium in a cracking innings of 56 runs in 19 balls only, with 7 sixes and 2 fours. The official handle of the BBL lauded him with the tweet:

This is just extraordinary.



Tom Banton launches five consecutive sixes! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/STYOFVvchy — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 6, 2020

The match between Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat was interrupted by rain from the beginning. The number of overs was brought down to 8, as Brisbane batted first. Out of the 119 runs for 4 wickets, Banton was the wrecker-in-chief with his 56. Arjun Nair was unlucky enough to meet him in the 4th over, where Banton hit him for 5 straight sixes in the over. He only took 16 balls to score the half-century before getting caught by Chris Morris off a full toss delivery of Chris Tremain. Sydney Thunder in reply lost 4 wickets 60 runs in 5 overs when the rain stopped the game again. Consequently, Brisbane Heat won the match by 16 runs via DLS method.

The Kolkata outfit bought Tom Banton for his base price of INR 1 crore and it is already being discussed if this was the best buy of the season for them. After Banton's innings, Kolkata Knight Riders' handle came out with some appreciation tweets for their latest recruit.

One word to describe this exquisite piece of art ____________



Our entry: MAGNIFICENT! 👏@TBanton18 #KorboLorboJeetbo pic.twitter.com/sdElRUpv00 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) January 6, 2020

