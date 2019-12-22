Tom Banton: The player to watch out for in the next decade

England's new hero

Tom Banton has been the talk of the town for his performances in the domestic circuit and made his debut for the England side in T20I in November 2019. He has been drafted and has received a contract across the major leagues with Kolkata Knight Riders signing him for IPL 2020, Brisbane Heats signing him for the Big Bash League and he was drafted by Peshawar Zalmi for the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

England legends like Marcus Trescothick reckon Banton is a consistent player who works hard to improve his game and would be a force to reckon with for England cricket.

Tom Banton is a dynamic wicket-keeper batsman, and his fierce and stylish batting has helped him land exclusive deals with franchises across various cricket leagues. He is seen as a destructive top-order batsman who can gather quick runs especially in the power play which acts as a foundation for teams to chase down any score.

After landing a contract with Kolkata Knight Riders, Tom Banton scored a scintillating knock of 64 runs of only 36 balls and kickstarted his BBL season on a high. Even in T10 league, he scored 162 runs in 5 innings at an average of 40.5 and a strike rate of 200 which makes him a rising star in the shorter formats. Banton came into the limelight for his 51 ball century against Kent Spitfires

Statistics in T20 Blast 2019:

Innings: 13

Runs: 549

Average: 42.23

Strike Rate: 161.47

With his playing style resembling some of the cricketing greats like Kevin Pietersen and Jos Buttler, Tom Banton has garnered appreciation from some of the great cricketers of yesteryear for his style and performance and is expected to light up the next decade. He was expected to rake in a huge sum in the IPL and is considered by everyone as a steal deal for KKR and it would be interesting to see how Kolkata Knight Riders make use of his services in the coming IPL.

This lads a serious player I reckon. Not that that makes any difference. https://t.co/rKB4o2bZYD — Rob Key (@robkey612) April 19, 2019

Statistics updated up to 21/12/2019