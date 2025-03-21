Top 3 controversies in KKR-RCB matches ahead of IPL 2025 opener

Arch-rivals Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will kickoff the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) on Saturday (March 22) at Eden Gardens. It is the first time since the inaugural IPL 2008 that both teams meet again in the opening game of the season.

The teams' previous thrilling contests and controversies fuel the desire among the fans and players to get a victory at any cost. During some tight moments, they often get involved into sledging or spats in a high-stakes encounter.

As per head-to-head records, KKR hold the edge with 20 wins in 34 games, but most of them have been closely fought contests.

One of the most notable wins for KKR came in the 2019 season. With 66 runs required off the last four overs, Andre Russell smashed 48* off 13 balls to complete the chase with five deliveries to spare. Since then, games between the two sides grab the eyeballs of fans, as they expect a mouth-watering contest.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three controversies involved in KKR-RCB games ahead of their IPL 2025 opening clash.

#1 Heated spat between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir in IPL 2013

The heated altercation involving two top Indian cricketers gave birth to an intense rivalry between KKR and RCB at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium in April 2013. Gautam Gambhir was serving as the leader of KKR, while Virat Kohli captained RCB.

Batting first, KKR posted a modest total of 158, led by Gambhir's 59-run knock. In response, RCB lost Mayank Agarwal (6) early, but were well supported by Chris Gayle and Kohli.

However, Lakshmipathy Balaji got Kohli (35) holed out to Eoin Morgan in the 10th over. As Kohli was heading towards the dressing room, he was upset with Gambhir, who seemingly uttered some words at him.

Check out the heated exchange below:

Kohli marched towards Gambhir and gave an angry response, before Rajat Bhatia and umpire separated them. Gayle (85) emerged as the top batter for RCB, as they sealed the chase under 18 overs.

Although Gambhir and Kohli seemed to have mend their relations now, this incident played a pivotal role in shaping the rivalry between KKR and RCB.

#2 Gautam Gambhir kicking a chair in IPL 2016

During the 2016 edition of the T20 league, KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir was fined 15% of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the team's clash with RCB. It all happened in May 2016 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Kohli and Gayle hit fifties to power RCB to a strong total of 185. In response, KKR were at 69/4, with Gambhir (37) being erroneously adjudged LBW to S Aravind by the umpire.

Thereafter, Gambhir was seated in dugout and fuming with the alleged wrong decision by the umpire. Nevertheless, Yusuf Pathan (60* off 29) and Andre Russell (39 off 24) brought the team back into the contest.

During the 19th over, when Suryakumar Yadav hit a boundary, Gambhir was pumped and he jumped off his chair and kicked it in a violent fashion.

Check out Gambhir's reaction below:

KKR sealed the chase with five balls to spare, but Gambhir faced a fine due to his antics. In the aftermath, the KKR skipper admitted to making a mistake, but raised a question to authorities if the cricketers are not allowed to express their emotions in a fiercely-contested game.

#3 Virat Kohli's emotional outburst after getting out on an alleged no-ball in IPL 2024

The latest incident occurred in a thrilling clash between KKR and RCB at Eden Gardens in April 2024. Captain Shreyas Iyer (50) was the top-scorer as KKR posted a mammoth total of 222.

RCB opener Virat Kohli was off to a great start, slamming a four and two sixes to utilize the fielding restrictions. However, the third over witnessed Harshit Rana bowling a slower full toss to Kohli, which seemed to him to be over the waist.

However, the umpires didn't signal it as a no-ball, and instead referred it to third umpire. After multiple replays, the third umpire deemed it a legal ball, as it would have been dipping below the waist if Kohli had not advanced past the popping crease.

Expand Tweet

The decision didn't go down well with Virat Kohli, who engaged in a heated chat with umpires. He looked dejected before entering the dressing room, and was subsequently fined 50 percent of his match fees for showing dissent.

Check out Kohli's animated reaction below:

Although RCB lost two quick wickets, Will Jacks (55) and Rajat Patidar (52) slammed fifties to pull back the team into the contest. KKR eventually won a last-ball thriller.

