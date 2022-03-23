IPL 2022: Top 3 franchises with most Orange and Purple caps in IPL history

With just three more days remaining until its start, the buzz and excitement for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is at an all-time high. This season will see ten franchises play in an all-new format.

Over the course of its 14-year history, the tournament has unearthed a number of high-profile talents, ranging from swashbuckling batters to superb bowlers. Every year, the the league recognizes its top run-scorers and wicket-takers with the Orange and Purple caps, respectively.

On that note, let's look at the top three franchises who have gathered the most Orange and Purple Caps in the history of the tournament.

#3. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 4

Royal Challengers Bangalore have seen some phenomenal players in the past

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have always fielded big names and world-class players, especially in the batting department. Despite being blessed with outstanding players, they have so far failed to win the prized IPL trophy.

Since the IPL's inception, the Red and Gold Army have won four Orange and Purple Caps in total.

While Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli have won three Orange Caps between them, Harshal Patel became the first RCB bowler to take home the Purple Cap last year, scalping 32 wickets.

Gayle piled up 608 and 733 runs in 2011 and 2012 respectively, finishing as the highest run-getter in consecutive seasons. Four years later, Kohli put on an unprecedented show and amassed 973 runs in a single season to win the Orange Cap for RCB.

#2. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 6

David Warner is the only player to win the IPL Orange Cap thrice (Photo: PTI)

Barring last season, the Sunrisers Hyderabad have always been a consistent team in the IPL. Major credit for this goes to their former skipper, David Warner.

After joining them in 2014, Warner went on to win three Orange caps for the franchise. He scored 562 and 641 runs in 2015 and 2017, respectively, before clobbering 692 runs in 2019.

SRH's current captain Kane Williamson also has an Orange Cap in his cabinet, which he won after scoring 735 runs in 2018.

As far as their bowling is concerned, Bhuvneshwar Kumar holds the record of clinching the most wickets for SRH. Since his debut in 2014, Bhuvneshwar has picked up 118 wickets in 101 matches.

He is also the only Indian to win two Purple caps. He achieved this feat after picking up 23 and 26 wickets in the 2016 and 2017 season, respectively.

#1. Chennai Super Kings - 7

Ruturaj Gaikwad finished the season as the Orange cap holder in 2021 (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

CSK, the second-most successful franchise after Mumbai Indians, have had a long list of match-winners on their roster over the years. Despite missing IPL 2016 and IPL 2017 due to suspension, they still hold the record for the most Orange caps and Purple caps won by a franchise since the inception of the tournament with seven.

Fresh off his retirement from international cricket, IPL 2009 witnessed a rejuvenated Matthew Hayden smash 572 runs at a strike rate of 144 to secure the first Orange cap for CSK.

Four years later, another Australian opener in Michael Hussey became the top-scorer of the tournament, scoring 733 runs at an average of 52.3. Ruturaj Gaikwad, the current holder of the prestigious Orange Cap, had a terrific last season where he scored 635 runs and played an influential role in his side's fourth IPL triumph.

Like their batters, CSK also have three different Purple Cap holders. West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has won the cap twice. Bravo picked up 32 wickets in the 2013 season before Mohit Sharma became the second CSK player to win the Purple cap in the following season with 23 wickets.

In 2015, Bravo was once again the best bowler on show as he picked up 26 wickets to become the first player to win the Purple cap twice. In 2019, the then-40-year-old Imran Tahir became the first overseas spinner to win the Purple cap, picking up 26 wickets.

