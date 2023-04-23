Top 3 HDFC Life Sar Utha Ke Jiyo mid-week moments of IPL 2023

The ongoing week of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has already seen three interesting matches taking pace. In the first game of the week, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) got the better of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by eight runs at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. CSK batted first after losing the toss and put up 226/6 on the board. In the chase, RCB were held to 218/8.

In the second match of the week, Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 14 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Sent into bat, MI put up a challenging total of 192/5 in their 20 overs. SRH’s batters failed to chase down the score and were held to 178 all-out in 19.5 overs.

The third match of the week was contested between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Batting first after losing the toss, Lucknow could only put up 154/7 on the board. However, their bowlers stood up in defense of the total and held RR to 144/6.

On that note, let's take a look at the top 3 mid-week moments of IPL 2023.

#3 Devon Conway sets the tone for CSK

Chennai opener Devon Conway was the Player of the Match as his franchise got the better of RCB in Bengaluru. He scored a brilliant 83 off only 45 balls to lay the platform for an impressive win for Chennai Super Kings. The Kiwi left-hander struck six fours and as many sixes in a dominant innings to secure his team’s position in the match.

After CSK lost Ruturaj Gaikwad for 3, Conway added 74 runs for the second wicket with Ajinkya Rahane (37) and 80 runs for the third wicket with Shivam Dube (52 off 27).

#2 Cameron Green stands tall in blue

After a slow start to IPL 2023, Cameron Green found his batting rhythm and struck an unbeaten 64 off 40 balls for Mumbai Indians against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Uppal. Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma (28) and Ishan Kishan (38) got starts, but could not carry on. MI needed someone to lift the team to a challenging total. Green took responsibility and proved Mumbai’s investment plan with regard to his purchase was the right one. He played an excellent knock, smashing six fours and two sixes and was involved in a 56-run stand for the fourth wicket with Tilak Varma (37 off 17).

After his batting exploits, the talented Aussie also chipped in with the ball. He claimed the big scalp of SRH skipper Aiden Markram and finished with figures of 1/29. With his all-round brilliance, Green proved to be savior for MI and also guaranteed them a win.

#1 Stoinis’ all-round brilliance sinks RR

Another Australian all-rounder, Marcus Stoinis, delivered the goods for Lucknow Super Giants in their triumph over Rajasthan Royals. The right-handed batter first scored a handy 21 off 16 balls with the aid of two fours. His cameo aided LSG in putting up a fighting total. Stoinis then made a big impact with the ball as well. It must be said that LSG’s investment in the experienced cricketer is offering the franchise great returns.

Chasing 155, RR seemed to be in command as their openers added 87. However, Stoinis dismissed both Yashasvi Jaiswal (44) and Jos Buttler (40) to bring Lucknow right back into the contest. In the end, they ended up registering a close win. By performing with both bat and ball, Stoinis secured victory for Lucknow Super Giants.

Let's see if these choices make it to the show!

