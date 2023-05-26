Top 3 HDFC Life Sar Utha Ke Jiyo moments of Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023

Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) finished second in the league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. They had 17 points to their name from 14 matches, with eight wins and five losses, while one match was rained out.

CSK began their IPL 2023 campaign with a five-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans (GT) in the tournament opener, but lifted themselves quickly and have been one of the most impressive franchises in the ongoing edition. They registered big wins against Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets each.

Needing a victory against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their last league game to confirm their playoffs berth, they hammered David Warner and co. by 77 runs. Subsequently, CSK booked a place in the IPL 2023 final with a clinical 15-run win over GT in Qualifier 1.

As Chennai Super Kings prepare for their 10th appearance in the IPL final, we look at their top 3 Sar Utha Ke Jiyo moments of IPL 2023, powered by HDFCLife.com.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja (3/20 vs MI)

CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja starred with figures of 3/20 in his team’s crushing seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in match number 12. Chennai won the toss and bowled first in the game, after which Jadeja’s brilliant spell of 3/20 held MI to 157/8. The left-arm spinner got the big scalps of Ishan Kishan (32), Cameron Green (12) and Tilak Varma (22) to put the batting side on the back foot.

Chennai's batters then capitalized on Jadeja's excellent bowling effort, chasing down the target in 18.1 overs.

#2 Ajinkya Rahane (71* off 29 vs KKR)

Ajinkya Rahane scored a splendid 71* off only 29 balls in match number 33 of IPL 2023 against his former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR won the toss and opted to bat first in the game, but Rahane’s brilliant knock went a long way in Chennai’s endeavor to secure victory over Kolkata.

The right-hander batter was in completely aggressive mood, clobbering six fours and five sixes in his innings as CSK put up a massive 235/4 on the board in their 20 overs. Rahane was the deserved Player of the Match as Chennai registered a comprehensive 49-run triumph.

#1 Ruturaj Gaikwad (79 off 50 vs DC)

CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed 79 off 50 balls in match number 67 of IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opted to bat first in the crucial match. Gaikwad and Devon Conway (87 off 52) added 141 for the opening wicket to put CSK in command and offer the franchise protection from a poor start.

Gaikwad was in absolutely blazing form, striking three fours and as many as seven sixes. His innings aided Chennai Super Kings in putting up a big total of 223/3 and they eventually won the game by 77 runs. Gaikwad's knock saved CSK from a potential exit in the league stage as a loss could have significantly hurt their chances of qualifying.

