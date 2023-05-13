Top 3 iconic matches in the IPL between DC and PBKS

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will host the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday. The game is crucial for both sides as Delhi will be mathematically out of contention for the playoffs if they fail to bag two points, while Punjab would want to push on and get away from the muddle in the points table.

Overall, these two teams have a bang-on even record, winning 15 each of the 30 games that they have played against each other over the years in the IPL. They have also played some breathtaking games in the past, which may well prove to be the case on Saturday as well.

On that note, let's take a look at some of the close encounters between the Delhi Capitals and the Punjab Kings in IPL history:

#3 DC (139/8) lose to PBKS (143/8) by 4 runs, April 23, 2019

The year 2018 was a disastrous one for the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and the match against the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) summed up their IPL season.

Pacers Trent Boult, Avesh Khan and Liam Plunkett had a collective effort in restricting Punjab to just 143/8 in their 20 overs. Prithvi Shaw got off to a flier and although he couldn't continue, it looked like the hosts were in control of the chase till Shreyas Iyer was present at the crease.

However, Mujeeb ur Rehman dismissed both Rishabh Pant and Iyer and triggered a collapse. The other bowler closed out the game well as Delhi fell just four runs short.

#2 PBKS (166/9) beat DC (152) by 14 runs, April 1, 2019

Another game which the Capitals will look back at thinking how did they lost was when the two teams faced-off in Mohali in the IPL 2019 season,. The target of 167 set by Punjab looked a bit under par and it needed a special effort from their bowlers to make a match out of it.

While DC lost the wicket of Prithvi Shaw early, they had contributions all the way down the order and it looked like a walk in the park for them. But then suddenly, Sam Curran stepped up and produced arguably one of the greatest spells seen in the IPL.

The left-arm pacer produced four wickets for just 11 runs from his 2.2 overs which also included a hattrick. From a comfortable position, Delhi suddenly lost the game from a winning position, getting bowled out for just 152.

#1 DC (157/8) beat PBKS (157/8) in the Super Over, September 20, 2020

Arguably the best game between the two sides was the super over that transpired during the IPL 2020 season. It was the first game for both teams that season and Punjab did a great job by restricting the Capitals to just 157/8.

A brilliant 89 from Mayank Agarwal put Punjab on their way to a comfortable win. However, some tight bowling by DC meant that the Kings couldn't even score one runs off three deliveries and had to play a super over.

The situation boosted Delhi's morale as they only let Punjab score two runs in the super over, picking up two wickets. It was chased down comfortably as DC registered an incredible win.

