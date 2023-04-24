Top 3 iconic matches in the IPL between DC and SRH

The Delhi Capitals are all set to face the Sunrisers Hyderabad in tonight's clash in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. The game will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, which is home to the Sunrisers led by Aiden Markram.

It is a crucial fixture for both teams as they are both languishing at the bottom of the table and are desperate to turn things around at the earliest. SRH have won two out of their six games, while Delhi have only managed to win one so far.

As such, the game promises to be an interesting affair, as the two teams have produced some thrillers in the past as well. On that note, here's a look at three of the most iconic games between SRH and DC:

#1 Vizag, 2019

DC won the eliminator against SRH in IPL 2019

SRH and DC locked horns with each other in the eliminator of the 2019 IPL in Visakhapatnam. Batting first, SRH, under the leadership of Kane Williamson, scored a total of 162, losing eight wickets in the process. Important contributions from Vijay Shankar, Martin Guptill, and Mohammad Nabi helped them get there.

In response, DC got off to a terrific start thanks to Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw, who shared a 66-run opening stand. However, a collapse of sorts helped SRH pull things back, and with 5 overs left, DC required 52 runs.

A sensational innings by Rishabh Pant helped DC win the game, and that was the end of the road for SRH in IPL 2021. Pant was named the player of the match for his 49 off 21 deliveries.

#2 Chennai, 2021

The two sides contested a super over in IPL 2021

In a game between the two sides in 2021, SRH posted a total of 159 on the board, led by a terrific half-century by Prithvi Shaw. Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, and Steve Smith also made some crucial contributions.

SRH started pretty well and were well placed at 84 runs in 11 overs, but lost plenty of wickets post-that, which helped DC take control of the game.

The Orange Army needed 16 runs in the final over, and it seemed like DC would take home the two points that were up for grabs. However, a good cameo by Jagadeesha Suchith helped SRH tie the game.

SRH could only score 6 runs in the super over, and although in a scrappy manner, Delhi managed to reach the target and win the game. Prithvi Shaw was the player of the match for his 39-ball 53.

#3 Raipur, 2016

Karun Nair played a phenomenal innings against SRH in IPL 2016

SRH and DC entertained fans courtesy of a thriller back in IPL 2016. SRH batted first and scored 158 runs in their designated 20 overs.

David Warner scored 73, but no one apart from him got going for SRH. Carlos Braithwaite was the pick of the bowlers for the Capitals.

Delhi lost an early wicket but consolidated well thanks to Karun Nair and Rishabh Pant. The game went down to the wire, with Delhi achieving their target in the final delivery of the game. Karun Nair was the player of the match for his unbeaten knock of 83 runs.

