Top 3 PBKS-SRH matches in the IPL ft. 2020

The IPL 2024 bandwagon rolls on with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) taking on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, on April 9.

Both teams have an identical win-loss record of 2-2 coming into this crucial encounter, even if their paths have been vastly different. SRH have looked extremely formidable despite their two defeats, thanks to wins over powerhouses Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

Meanwhile, PBKS won their first outing against the Delhi Capitals (DC) before losing the next two games to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). They appeared to be on course for a third consecutive defeat against the Gujarat Titans (GT) before snatching victory, thanks to Shashank Singh's late-game heroics.

Over the years, SRH have dominated the head-to-head against PBKS with a 14-7 advantage in 21 meetings.

SRH also won the title in 2016 and have qualified for the playoffs several times, compared to Punjab's woeful record of only two playoff qualifications and zero titles in 16 editions.

Nevertheless, the two franchises have produced several humdingers that have ended with ecstasy for one and heartbreak for the other.

Ahead of another potential thriller, let us look back at the three best SRH-PBKS clashes in IPL history.

# 1 David Miller almost sends it out of the park, IPL 2015

South African finisher David Miller has produced several improbable heists in his IPL career. He came ever-so-close to pulling off another for PBKS against SRH in IPL 2015.

Led by a David Warner masterclass of 81 from 52, SRH posted a formidable total of 185/5 in 20 overs at home. In response, PBKS were all but done at 99/6 in the 15th over.

However, Miller hadn't given up just yet, scripting an incredible turnaround with an array of big hits. Reaching his half-century off 31 deliveries, Miller took off even more and brought the once impossible equation to 28 off 6.

A tense Hyderabad crowd could not believe what they were witnessing as the game entered the final over. The 34-year-old then smashed the first two balls of the 20th over for maximums, reducing the runs needed to a realistic 16 off 4.

Yet, veteran pacer Ishant Sharma stepped up by conceding only four off the next two deliveries, leaving PBKS requiring 12 off two. And still, it felt like a roll of the dice, thanks to the presence of Miller and his ball-striking form.

Unfortunately, he ran out of steam, dragging a full toss down the leg side to cow corner for a dot ball that sealed the deal. A final ball six meant Miller finished on a resounding 89* off 44 but SRH scrapped home by five runs to breathe a sigh of relief.

# 2 Bhuvneshwar-Vohra tussle makes for a memorable finish, IPL 2017

It is not often we witness two spectacular performances simultaneously with bat and ball, yet the IPL 2017 clash between SRH and PBKS in Hyderabad had just that.

A tepid first innings saw SRH post a par score of 159/6 in 20 overs, thanks to a captain's knock of 70* from David Warner. However, the game picked up interest during PBKS' run-chase as Manan Vohra played one of the best single-handed knocks in IPL history.

Vohra scored a 50-ball 95, with Eoin Morgan's 13 being the second-highest PBKS score in the innings. Going toe-to-toe with the right-handed batter was the wily veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who finished with sensational figures of 5/19 in 4 overs.

And it was only fitting that a thrilling finish came down to who would win the battle between Vohra and Bhuvneshwar. With PBKS needing 16 off 12, the latter took matters into his own hands, picking up two wickets in three balls, including the wicket of Vohra to complete a five-wicket haul.

PBKS still needed only 11 off the final over but Siddarth Kaul cleaned up Ishant Sharma with 6 required off 3 for SRH to escape with a five-run victory.

# 3 An all-time stunning turnaround, IPL 2020

Four years down the line, SRH must still be wondering how they lost Match No.43 of IPL 2020 to PBKS.

After restricting PBKS to a paltry 126/7, SRH batters coasted to 100/3 in 16 overs, with only the final formalities left to be completed. And then began the turnaround that no one saw coming.

SRH lost their final seven wickets for just 14 runs in 23 deliveries to surrender the advantage and capitulate to a 12-run defeat. Chris Jordan was the star with his canny death-bowling skills, finishing with figures of 3/17 in 4 overs.

The final nail in the coffin was drilled by left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh as he picked up three wickets in five balls of the 20th over, with SRH needing 14 to win. As the wild celebrations began amongst the PBKS players, the SRH contingent could not believe what had happened.