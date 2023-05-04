Top 3 successful run chases by Mumbai Indians in the IPL

Mumbai Indians (MI) were once again at their best when they thrashed the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets away from home, in Mohali on Wednesday, May 3.

After being put to bat first, PBKS piled up 214/3 on the board, courtesy of a 119*-run partnership between Liam Livingstone (82*) and Jitesh Sharma (49*).

In their hunt for the target, MI scripted a remarkable win. Ishan Kishan (75) and Suryakumar Yadav (66) shone with the bat as MI chased down the total with seven balls remaining.

It was truly a superb run-chase by the Rohit Sharma-led unit. However, this wasn't the first occasion when the five-time champions proved to be indomitable with the bat during a run-chase.

In this article, we will take a look at the top three successful run-chases by the Mumbai Indians in IPL's history.

#3 212 runs vs Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai, IPL 2023

Tim David hit the winning six vs RR [IPLT20]

Mumbai Indians' chasing has been top-notch so far in the ongoing IPL 2023. In the match before the one against Punjab, the Men in Blue and Gold pulled off their third-highest successful chase, of 212 runs, against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

After opting to bat first at the Wankhede Stadium, RR rode on Yashasvi Jaiswal's stunning century. The young southpaw single-handedly took RR above the 200-run mark and recorded 124 runs off just 62 balls.

One can see how special Jaiswal's knock was by knowing that the second-best individual score by a RR batter on the night was only 18 runs (by Jos Buttler).

Coming into the game on the back of two consecutive defeats, MI were under pressure to perform in front of their home fans.

However, they had a dodgy start. The hosts lost Rohit Sharma in the second over before Ishan Kishan was dismissed for a 23-ball 28. Cameron Green fell too, leaving MI at 101/3 after 11 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav then counter-attacked RR bowlers with aplomb and raced away to a fantastic 24-ball 50. He hit eight boundaries and two sixes to bring MI closer to the total. However, a wonderful catch saw the end of SKY's innings.

With MI still requiring 56 off the last four overs, Tim David joined hands with Tilak Verma and the duo stitched a match-winning partnership of 62* runs from just 26 balls. While Verma did well for his 21-ball 29*, it was Tim David who went bonkers and played an unreal cameo of 45* (off just 14 balls).

The Singaporean-turned-Australian hit Jason Holder for three consecutive sixes in the final over to guide MI past the total in an exhilarating fashion. This was the first-ever successful run-chase of 200+ at the Wankhede in IPL history.

#2 214 runs vs Punjab Kings in Mohali, IPL 2023

Tilak Verma and Tim David celebrating MI's win vs PBKS [IPLT20].

For the second game running, the Mumbai franchise pulled off a sensational run-chase when they trounced PBKS on Wednesday (May 3).

Following their record-breaking night against RR, MI travelled to Mohali and became the very first lPL team to hunt down a 200+ target at the IS Bindra Stadium.

After being put in to bat first by Rohit Sharma, Punjab Kings posted 214/3 in their stipulated 20 overs. Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma were the two best batters for the hosts as they had an unbeaten partnership of 119 runs for the fourth wicket.

They hammered the MI bowlers with utter disdain as the visitors leaked their fourth consecutive total of over 200 in the tournament.

MI needed a strong start in order to hunt down the target. It didn't help when they lost both Rohit Sharma and Cameron Green inside the powerplay overs.

Although they made 54 runs in the first six overs, MI were in desperate need of a clinical partnership. That's when the two Indian stars in Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav joined forces.

The right-left combination did wonders for MI as the duo stitched a 116-run partnership from just 55 balls. While Kishan used his brute force to hit his seven fours and four maximums, Suryakumar, in his usual style, displayed some outrageous strokeplay to clobber eight fours and a couple of sixes.

The Mumbai-born dasher scored 66 runs off just 31 balls, while Kishan slammed 75 runs in 41 balls.

PBKS made a slight comeback into the game when they dismissed both the batters in a space of eight runs. But Tilak Verma and Tim David once again finished the game off in style to hand Mumbai their second-highest successful run-chase ever.

#1 218 runs vs Chennai Super Kings in Delhi, IPL 2021

Kieron Pollard did the unthinkable vs CSK in IPL 2021 [IPLT20]

The highest-ever target chased down by MI in IPL history was against their arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) back in 2021.

A 'Kieron Pollard special' haunted CSK as they failed to defend a total of 218 at a neutral venue - the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Electing to bowl first, MI dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad in the very first over. However, rapid half-centuries from Moeen Ali and Faf du Plessis, and a blitz from Ambati Rayudu (27-ball 72*), powered the Super Kings to a total of 218/4 in their 20 overs.

Even for a batting lineup as intimidating as that of MI, the target looked a long shout. Despite a steady start from openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock, their dismissals, followed by that of Suryakumar Yadav, put CSK in pole position.

MI needed a gargantuan 125 runs to win off the last eight overs. They needed someone to play a blinder of an innings. That's when Pollard came in and single-handedly out-muscled the CSK bowling attack.

A six-hitting fest that saw Pollard score his career-best 87* off just 34 balls. The Pandya brothers, Krunal and Hardik, also chipped in with 32 (off 22) and 16 (off 7), respectively.

MI needed eight runs off the last two balls of the game before Pollard smashed Lungi Ngidi for a six, followed by a two, to script one of the best-ever chases in IPL history. Unsurprisingly, Pollard was named the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 34-ball 87*, aside from the two wickets he picked up with the ball.

Poll : 0 votes