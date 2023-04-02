Top 3 wicket-takers among spinners in IPL history

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) got underway on March 31. The home and away games format resumes this season onwards for the first time since 2019.

Spin bowling is an integral aspect of T20 cricket, particularly in the subcontinent. Over the years, we have witnessed some high-quality spinners, both Indian and overseas, play major parts in the IPL.

Interestingly, the top three wicket-taking spinners in the tournament are all Indian wrist spinners. Here's a look at those three bowlers.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal has firmly established himself as one of the greatest bowlers in the tournament's history. Ever since his debut for the Mumbai Indians in 2013, the Haryana-born leg spinner has taken 170 wickets in 132 matches at an average of 21.41 and an economy rate of 7.58.

He is now the joint third-highest wicket-taker along with the legendary Lasith Malinga. Chahal's record deserves even more appreciation considering the fact that he played most of his home games at M Chinnaswamy Stadium - a graveyard for bowlers.

#2 Amit Mishra

Delhi-born wrist-spinner Amit Mishra has a brilliant record in the IPL. He has picked up 166 wickets in 154 matches at an average of 23.95 and an economy rate of 7.35.

Mishra has represented the Deccan Chargers, Delhi Capitals, and SunRisers Hyderabad since his debut in 2008. His best individual performance was in 2013 when he scalped 21 wickets at an average of 18.76 and an economy rate of 6.35.

The 40-year-old was signed by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for ₹50 lakhs this season.

#3 Piyush Chawla

A part of India's World Cup-winning team in 2011, Piyush Chawla has been a legend in the IPL. With 157 wickets in 165 matches at an average of 27.39 and an economy rate of 7.88, he has been a fairly consistent performer in the league.

Chawla has played for the Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab (now known as Punjab Kings), Chennai Super Kings, and Mumbai Indians since his debut in 2008. However, the 34-year-old did not feature in a single game last season.

His best season in the IPL was way back in 2008 when he picked up 17 wickets at an average of 22.88 and an economy rate of 8.31 for the Punjab Kings.

He was also a part of Kolkata Knight Riders' title-winning side in 2014, taking 14 wickets in 11 games and scoring crucial lower-order runs in the playoffs.

