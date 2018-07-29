Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 4 bargain buys by Kolkata Knight Riders over the seasons

Madras Charan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
937   //    29 Jul 2018, 21:09 IST

Image result for Kolkata IPL trophy.

Kolkata Knight Riders are one of the most successful IPL teams having won the tournament on two occasions. The brand of Kolkata started in the first season, when Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan bought the rights of the team. 

Kolkata were very conservative in the 2008 player auction, bringing in some talented players. Brendon Mccullum, Chris Gayle, and Shoaib Akhtar were some great buys made by KKR in 2008. Ahead of the 2008 player auction, Sourav Ganguly was draft by Kolkata as an Icon player. The Kolkata based franchise is known for the big buys they made over the seasons, including Ishant Sharma for a whopping USD. 950,000 in 2008.

In the recent player auction, they opted for a small squad, picking just 19 players. Chris Lynn and Mitchell Starc were two of the drafts made by the Knight Riders. Here in this article, we look at some of Kolkata's best bargain buys in the IPL.

#4 Shakib Al Hasan


Image result for Shakib with Kolkata

The Bangladeshi all-rounder made his IPL debut against Rajasthan Royals in 2011. He was draft by Kolkata for USD 425,000 in the 2011 player auction. Shakib was impressive in his debut season and was re-bought by KKR in 2014 auction. He helped Kolkata win their 2nd title in 2014. In the recent 2018 player auction, Shakib was draft by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 2 crores.

He has labelled a bargain buy this season, scoring 239 runs and taking 14 wickets in his 17 games. He made his ODI debut for Bangladesh against Zimbabwe in 2006. Since then, he has represented Bangladesh in 185 ODIs. He was also played 51 tests and 66 T20Is. Shakib is currently ranked 12 in T20Is for all rounders. 

Shakib is an integral part of the Bangladesh squad, and is often amongst the runs when he plays for his international side.

Shakib's overall IPL performance:

Matches-60, Runs-737, Average- 21.68, Best score- 66, Wickets- 57, Average- 27.32, Economy- 7.4, Best Figures- 3/17.


1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL Auction Kolkata Knight Riders Andre Russell Chris Lynn
Madras Charan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
A CRICKET LOVER FILLED WITH LOTS OF ENTHUSIASM FROM THE HEART OF HYDERABAD
Top 4 bargain buys by CSK over the seasons.
RELATED STORY
5 players on whom KKR could use the Right To Match(RTM) card
RELATED STORY
Why the hullabaloo over the IPL auctions? 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders team news ahead of...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 3 former players that Kolkata Knight Riders...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders,...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 5 players who will be important for Kolkata...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 3 tactical changes which can help the Kolkata...
RELATED STORY
IPL: 4 biggest controversies involving Kolkata Knight Riders
RELATED STORY
Kolkata Knight Riders' all time XI
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us