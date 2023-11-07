Top 5 bowling performances of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 ft. Suyash Sharma

Punjab secured their first-ever Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title with a thrilling victory over Baroda in a high-scoring match in Mohali on Monday (November 6). This premier domestic T20 tournament in India attracts some of the most prominent names in Indian cricket. Over the years, it has served as a significant platform for nurturing and showcasing emerging talents who often go on to become cricket superstars, particularly in the context of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

This year too saw a number of new and established names make their presence felt. Held just before the IPL auctions, the league franchises will be keen to pick up some of the key performers.

Here we take a look at top 5 bowling performances of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023:

#5 Suyash Sharma – 5 for 13 vs Madhya Pradesh

Suyash Sharma made an excellent debut in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Suyash Sharma made quite a number of heads turn with his performances in the IPL last season. Back then, Suyash did not take part in List-A, First Class, or domestic T20 matches.

Fast forward six months, Suyash made his debut for Delhi in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and bagged a five-wicket haul against Madhya Pradesh.

Suyash was on song when he picked up five wickets while giving away just 13 runs. This spell played a pivotal role in Delhi restricting Madhya Pradesh to a total of 155 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs.

#4 CV Stephen – 5 for 10 vs Manipur

CV Stephen made his presence felt in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament.

Andhra Pradesh dominated Manipur in this fixture of the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament. Batting first, Andhra posted 186 for 3 on the back of a superb 84 off 55 deliveries by Hanuma Vihari and a whirlwind 40 off 13 deliveries by Ricky Bhui.

Manipur never had any chance in their chase and they were further rocked by Cheepurapalli Stephen, who picked up five wickets for 10 runs in just 3.5 overs. Stephen rocked Manipur’s top and middle order and sent them packing for 116 runs in the 20th over.

#3 Rasikh Salam – 6 for 31 vs Chhattisgarh

Rasikh Salam was in top form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy.

Young pacer Rasikh Salam delivered a scorching spell, taking key wickets against Chhattisgarh, while captain Shubham Khajuria and the promising Qamran Iqbal both notched powerful half-centuries, as Jammu and Kashmir powered to a resounding 35-run victory.

Batting first, Jammu and Kashmir amassed a total of 185 runs within 19.5 overs. The speedster Rasikh Salam then took over as he picked up six crucial wickets, conceding just 31 runs in his four overs. Yudhvir Singh, Umran Malik, and Vivrant Sharma chipped in as well and Chhattisgarh, in response, managed only 150 runs.

#2 Arzan Nagwaswalla – 6 for 13 vs Railways

Arzan was too hot to handle.

One from the Mumbai Indians camp, Arzan Nagwaswalla, was superb in this clash against the Railways in Ranchi. Gujarat won the toss and elected to field first, and the bowlers stepped up and showed why this was the most prudent move.

Arzan Nagwaswalla was special on this day as he sliced through the Railways’ top order and grabbed a six-wicket haul while giving away just 13 runs. His efforts were even more special since he bowled a couple of maidens. Gujarat chased this total down without breaking any sweat.

#1 T Ravi Teja – 6 for 13 vs Chhattisgarh

T Ravi Teja ripped through the batting order.

Hyderabad all-rounder Ravi Teja delivered a phenomenal performance, achieving the best bowling figures in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament with his remarkable 6/13. His brilliant performance dismantled Chhattisgarh for just 97 and propelled Hyderabad to a convincing six-wicket victory in Jaipur.

Teja's exceptional spell began with dismissing Shashank Chandrakar and skipper Amandeep Khare, both for golden ducks, and then taking the wicket of Harpreet Singh (1) in the very first over.

In his third over, he successfully trapped Sanjeev Desai leg before wicket. Teja returned for the penultimate over and clinched two wickets off consecutive deliveries, concluding with figures of 4-0-13-6.