Top 5 most expensive figures in all IPL history ft. Jofra Archer

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)have made a habit of putting up gigantic totals and they did it once again! In just the second match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, the Pat Cummins-led side hammered 286/6, racking up the second-highest IPL team total ever.

While the entire Rajasthan Royals (RR) bowling line-up was sent on a leather hunt, Jofra Archer bore the maximum brunt. The Englishman was taken for a cleaner courtesy of a century by Ishan Kishan. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma also had superb cameos. In the entire innings, Archer leaked 76 runs, making him the bowler with the most expensive spell in an IPL match.

Let's see the list of the top five most costly figures in all IPL history below.

#5 68/1 - Reece Topley (RCB) vs SRH, IPL 2024

Despite playing just five IPL games thus far, Reece Topley has already had a game to forget. While playing for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the Englishman had to face the demolition by SRH.

In what was a match that saw 549 runs getting scored, Topley leaked the most. Bowling first, he was taken apart for 68 runs. In his first over, he was hit for three boundaries before the left-armer sent back Abhishek Sharma. His third over saw him get hit for 12 runs but it was at his fourth over that things got tough for Topley.

Abdul Samad tore him apart as he racked up three fours and two sixes in an over, taking Topley's figures to 68/1 after four overs.

#4 69/0 - Yash Dayal (GT) vs KKR, IPL 2023

Here comes a match that had everything. It had Rashid Khan take a hat-trick before Rinku Singh made a name for himself by smashing five sixes to finish the game for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). However, Yash Dayal had to take the toll.

Dayal didn't have an ideal outing as he leaked 38 runs in his first three overs. However, Rashid gave the final over to him, entrusting the local lad to defend 29 runs against Rinku and Umesh Yadav. The last five balls saw KKR need 28 and Rinku just went all in to smash Dayal. While he tried to bowl yorkers, the left-armer was off the radar and got hit for 30 runs in the last five balls.

#3 70/0 - Basil Thampi (SRH) vs RCB, IPL 2018

Another RCB vs SRH game features here but this time, it was the Hyderabad bowler that was taken for cleaners. Basil Thampi, who became the first bowler to leak 70 runs in an IPL game, held the unwanted record for six years.

At the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB tore into SRH's bowling and Thampi was hit for 70 runs in 4 overs. This is despite he bowled all his four overs after the powerplay. Moeen Ali welcomed him for two sixes before AB de Villiers smashed him out of the ground with a huge six! Colin de Grandhomme's 17-ball 40 didn't help as well as he hit Thampi for more blows.

#2 73/0 - Mohit Sharma (GT) vs DC, IPL 2024

On April 24, Mohit Sharma got to know how small dimensions the Arun Jaitley Stadium has! The veteran pacer was smashed for 73 runs in his spell, making him the owner of the unwanted record for bowling the most expensive spell by an Indian in IPL history.

All thanks to Rishabh Pant, Mohit, and Gujarat Titans (GT) had a night to forget. The then-Delhi Capitals (DC) captain clubbed Mohit for seven sixes and three boundaries in IPL 2024, including a 31-run last over! Mohit's last over read - 2, wd, 6, 4, 6, 6, 6.

#1 76/0 - Jofra Archer (RR) vs SRH, IPL 2025

2025 IPL - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

Here comes the latest entrant on the list and the record-holder Jofra Archer! The right-arm pacer, who has been injury-free for some time now, got hit for lusty blows in a mayhem by the SRH batters.

Australian rival Travis Head welcome Archer to IPL 2025 by hammering 22 runs in his opening over Nitish Reddy hit a couple of boundaries in the 11th over as well. Then, Archer bowled the 13th and the 18th over which cost RR a total of 45 runs!

When Archer dug in short, he was pulled emphatically. When he bowled slightly ahead, SRH batters lofted him with ease. His off-pace deliveries were also read beautifully.

At ₹12.50 crore, RR have invested heavily in Archer, who needs to pull up his socks as soon as possible.

