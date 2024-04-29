Top 5 fastest hundreds by an RCB batter in the IPL ft. Will Jacks

Inspired by a magical knock from Will Jacks, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) registered an emphatic victory against the Gujarat Titans to keep their slim hopes alive in the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Jacks smashed an unbeaten 100 off just 41 deliveries to take his side home with four overs to spare. The swashbuckling English batter was at his imperious best and smashed five fours and 10 sixes during his belligerent knock.

With the win, RCB collected two crucial points to remain in contention for the playoffs. On the back of a superb 49-ball 84 from Sai Sudarshan and a 30-ball 58 from Shahrukh Khan, the Gujarat Titans posted a competitive score of 200 but it looked below par at the halfway mark.

Kohli started cautiously while the RCB skipper Faf du Plessis took charge in the initial couple of overs. He departed after scoring a stroke-filled 24. Jacks took his time in the initial few deliveries before launching a scathing onslaught which left the GT bowlers dazed.

It was also the second-fastest century for RCB in the IPL. Having said that, let us have a look at the five fastest hundreds by an RCB batter in the IPL.

# 5. Chris Gayle- 46 balls against Kings XI Punjab, 2011

The Universe Boss is arguably the greatest T20 batter of all time and his records speak for it. A bona fide cricketer and an international legend, Chris Gayle's name will come up in this list thrice. This has been the impact of the man in any T20 side he has played for.

Back in 2011, Gayle struck a brilliant century against the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and helped the Royal Challengers post a formidable 205 on the board after batting first. On a pitch that looked a bit tacky, Gayle took his time initially before stamping his authority on the Punjab bowlers.

The boundaries at the Chinnaswamy seemed pretty small for Gayle as he kept clearing the ropes and finding the gaps consistently. He was eventually dismissed after scoring 107 off 49 deliveries, which included 10 fours and nine sixes.

Punjab was never in the game and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Gayle also made an impact with the ball, bagging three wickets, as RCB won by 85 runs.

# 4. Chris Gayle- 46 balls against Kings XI Punjab, 2015

Gayle celebrates after scoring a century against Punjab in 2015.

The Punjab bowling attack was on the receiving end of almost an identical knock from 2011 when Gayle again blasted a 46-ball hundred at the Chinnaswamy Stadium to set up a massive 138-run win for the Royal Challengers.

One of the most brutal strikers of the ball, Gayle was right into his groove and took on the opening bowlers Sandeep Sharma and Mitchell Johnson from the outset.

He looked at his dismissive best and none of the bowlers could find their rhythm in front of some superlative power hitting. It was incredible to see the ball landing well beyond the ropes time and again.

When he was dismissed for 117 off 57 balls, he had already laid the platform for a massive score. He smashed seven fours and 12 sixes to take RCB to 226. Punjab capitulated from the outset, losing wickets at regular intervals. Mitchell Starc and Sreenath Aravind bagged four wickets each as Punjab were skittled out for just 88.

# 3. AB de Villiers- 43 balls vs Gujarat Lions, 2016

Fondly known as Mr. 360, AB de Villiers remains one of the ultimate legends of the game and one of the most renowned cricketers to have represented RCB. One of his masterclasses dates back to 2016 when the maestro smashed an incredible 43-ball century against the now-defunct Gujarat Lions.

It was an incredible display of batsmanship from ABD and his mate, Virat Kohli, who clattered the Gujarat bowlers to all corners of the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The 229-run partnership between the duo remains the highest for any wicket in the history of IPL.

ABD was at his incredible best, smashing the GL bowlers for fun. He remained unbeaten on 129 which came off a mere 52 deliveries and his innings was studded with 10 fours and 12 sixes. RCB went on to post a massive 248 courtesy of centuries from ABD and Virat. Gujarat were never in the game and lost by a massive margin of 144 runs.

# 2. Will Jacks- 41 balls vs Gujarat Titans, 2024

Jacks raises his bat after completing his century against the Titans.

The confidence from the KKR match boiled into an electrifying century from Will Jacks as RCB registered a convincing victory against the Gujarat Titans. They had to come out all guns blazing while trying to chase down 201 and it was exactly how the management and the fans would have hoped for.

Jacks held his shape and was clinical in connecting anything in his arc. Even the great Rashid Khan wasn't spared as he went for back-to-back sixes to help Jacks complete his maiden IPL century. Kohli also batted superbly and played the perfect foil to Jacks as RCB chased down the target with four overs to spare.

# 1. Chris Gayle- 30 balls vs Pune Warriors India, 2013

The 2024 season has taken the cricketing world by storm with many debating whether the battle between bat and a ball has been minimized due to sheer ball striking and hitting sixes. However, Chris Gayle was one such player who used to play in this manner a decade back.

Back in 2013, Gayle smashed the fastest IPL century to date against the now-defunct Pune Warriors India. He went on to smash an incredible 175 off 66 deliveries which remains the highest individual score in the history of the tournament.

The Universe Boss dictated terms right from ball one and never looked back. Gayle smashed 13 fours and 17 sixes in an incredible display of effortless hitting. The ball kept sailing over the fence as RCB posted the highest-ever IPL total (263/5) which was later broken multiple times in the ongoing season.

