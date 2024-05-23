Top 5 highest strike-rates in an IPL season for Virat Kohli ft. 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli enjoyed one of his best seasons with the bat in IPL 2024 despite the side falling short to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Eliminator. The 35-year-old finished his 2024 campaign with a league-leading 741 runs and an average of 61.75 in 15 games.

Already the all-time leading run-scorer in IPL history, Kohli also became the first player to cross the 8000-run mark during RCB's loss to RR. However, the champion batter faced criticisms of his strike rate in a few of his batting displays in the first half of the tournament.

The noise grew further when his lone century against RR at Jaipur ended in a convincing defeat for RCB. Yet, Kohli's overall strike rate of 154.69 this season was a considerable upswing from his career IPL figure of under 132.

Fans have been curious to know where Kohli's strike rate this season ranks compared to his other seasons, considering the vitriol thrown at him.

On that note, here is a look at the top five highest strike rates in an IPL season for Virat Kohli.

#5 2023 - 139.82

Expand Tweet

After three consecutive seasons of below-par strike rates under 122 in each of the 2020, 2021, and 2022 IPL editions, Virat Kohli came to life last year.

The champion batter scored at a brisk rate of 139.82 and finished as the fourth leading run-scorer of the tournament with 639 runs at an average of over 53 in 14 games. However, even with one of Kohli's IPL seasons, RCB fell just short of qualifying for the playoffs.

They ended the season at 6th with seven wins in 14 outings, their lone playoff non-qualification in the last five years. Kohli also scored two of his eight IPL centuries in 2023 and eclipsed the 600-run mark for a fourth time in a season.

#4 2019 - 141.46

Expand Tweet

2019 was one of Virat Kohli's strangest IPL seasons despite being one of only four editions he finished with a strike rate of over 140.

The stylish batter had a sub-par campaign by his standards, scoring only 464 runs in 14 games. However, his strike rate was an impressive 141.46 despite crossing 50 only thrice in the entire season.

RCB's 2019 season mirrors their 2024 run in several ways, with the side losing their first six games before winning five of their final eight outings with one No-Result.

Yet, the dismal start meant the franchise finished at the bottom of the table with only 11 points in 14 matches. Kohli finished eighth on the Orange Cap leaderboard in IPL 2019.

#3 2010 - 144.81

Expand Tweet

How many would have guessed Virat Kohli's third-best strike rate in an IPL season came in 2010?

At a time when the IPL and t20 cricket in general was at an infant stage, the now-35-year-old scored at a strike rate of 144.81 in the 2010 season.

It was Kohli's first season of scoring over 300 runs, finishing with 307 at an average of 27.90 and a lone half-century in 16 games. With other established batters around, he batted in the middle and lower-middle order for most of the season, resulting in a lower average but better strike rate.

RCB also enjoyed reasonable success as a team, finishing fourth on the points table before a semi-final defeat to Mumbai Indians (MI).

#2 2016 - 152.03

Expand Tweet

Inarguably the greatest IPL season by a batter, Virat Kohli's run in the 2016 IPL set a benchmark that will likely never be eclipsed in the foreseeable future.

The champion batter set the single-season scoring record in IPL history with 973 runs at an average of 81.80 in 16 games. Despite the unimaginable volume of runs, Kohli also struck at a blistering rate of 152.03, his first time striking at a rate of over 150 in an IPL season.

He also crossed 50 in 11 of his 16 innings and smashed an incredible four centuries. The Kohli juggernaut helped RCB produce their best-ever season, finishing second on the points table with 8 wins in 14 games.

They advanced to the final before falling short against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the summit clash.

#1 2024 - 154.70

Expand Tweet

For all the noise surrounding Kohli's strike rate this season, it ended up being the best in his illustrious IPL career.

The experienced campaigner scored 741 runs (second in a single season in his career) at an excellent strike rate of 154.70 in 15 games. With five half-centuries and a century, Kohli's heroics played a massive role in RCB scripting a sensational turnaround in the second half of the season.

After losing seven of their first eight matches, the side won the next six to clinch the final playoff spot. Yet, defeat in the Eliminator meant Kohli and RCB had to return home empty-handed for the 17th successive season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback