Top 5 iconic matches in the IPL between CSK and KKR

The Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders, who have six IPL trophies between them, will face off in today's (April 23) second IPL 2023 game.

The two teams have had contrasting fortunes so far this season. Both teams have played six games each, with CSK having won four, while KKR have only managed to win two games so far. As such, this will be an important match from the point of view of the Knight Riders, led by Nitish Rana.

The two teams have produced some sensational contests over the years and as such, today's game also promises to be a phenomenal one.

Here's a look at five of the most iconic games between KKR and CSK:

#1 Chennai, 2012 IPL Final

CSK and KKR contested the IPL final in 2012, which was held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. CSK batted really well to post a daunting total of 190. Suresh Raina scored 73 while Michael Hussey, Murali Vijay and MS Dhoni chipped in with vital contributions.

During the chase, KKR lost an early wicket but Manvinder Bisla and Jacques Kallis shared a 136-run partnership for the second wicket. The game went down to the wire with KKR eventually emerging victorious with two balls to spare. Bisla was the player of the final for his knock of 89 runs, which came off 48 deliveries.

#2 Chennai, 2018

CSK and KKR were involved in a cracker of a contest in Chennai back in the 2018 edition of the IPL. Batting first, KKR's score read 86-5 at the end of 10 overs. CSK were in absolute control but in walked Andre Russell, who played the innings of a lifetime. He smashed 88 runs off just 36 deliveries, including 11 gigantic sixes, to set CSK a target of 203.

In response, CSK got off to a sensational start riding on openers Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu. KKR did pull things back a bit, but Sam Billings produced a marvelous innings (56 off 23) for the Men in Yellow. Cameos by Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo ensured that CSK won the game with a ball to spare. Billings won the player of the match award for his decisive innings.

#3 Kolkata, 2013

This match was played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in IPL 2013 and CSK defeated KKR by four wickets. The Knight Riders batted first and could only score 119 runs in their designated 20 overs. Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin bowled their hearts out as they shared five wickets between them.

In response, CSK were in tatters at 54-4 but a defiant knock by Michael Hussey and a cameo by Jadeja came to their rescue. Jadeja was rightly adjudged the player of the match.

#4 Kolkata, 2014

CSK batted first at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in 2014 and scored 154-4 in their 20 overs, thanks to a half-century from Suresh Raina and a sensational cameo from MS Dhoni.

In reply, KKR got off to a fantastic start thanks to a 64-run opening stand between Robin Uthappa and Gautam Gambhir. Batting at No. 3, Manish Pandey (18 off 28) played a really sluggish innings which brought CSK back into the game.

However, Shakib Al Hasan stepped up for KKR, scoring 46 runs off just 21 deliveries to take his side across the line. Uthappa was named the man-of-the-match for his knock of 67 runs which proved to be crucial.

#5 Chennai, 2015

In a game played between the two sides in Chennai in IPL 2015, CSK batted first and managed to put up a total of 134. The CSK batters struggled for rhythm thanks to a fantastic bowling effort by the Knight Riders.

In response, KKR lost skipper Gautam Gambhir's wicket early on during the chase. However, Robin Uthappa (39 from 17) batted extremely well to absorb some of the pressure.

However, CSK kept picking up wickets at regular intervals and despite a good innings by Ryan Ten Doeschate, KKR fell short of the target by two runs. Dwayne Bravo bowled extremely well at the death, finishing with figures of 3/22 to take CSK home and was rightly adjudged the player-of-the-match.

