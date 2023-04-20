Top 5 iconic matches in the IPL between PBKS and RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday, April 20, in an afternoon encounter.

The two teams are separated by a couple of places in the points table, with the Shikhar Dhawan-led PBKS looking to assert their playoff credentials. RCB, meanwhile, are trying to return to winning ways.

The two franchises have faced each other 30 times in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2008. PBKS have a slight advantage over their opposition after emerging victorious on 17 occasions. Punjab completed a double over RCB last season, with both being high-scoring affairs.

While the two teams are still in the hunt for the elusive title, they have delivered several iconic moments and memorable matches when pitted against each other in the competition.

On that note, here are the top five iconic matches between PBKS and RCB in the IPL.

#5 RCB vs PBKS (IPL 2018; Holkar Stadium, Indore)

Two of PBKS' lowest IPL totals have come against RCB, one of which occurred in 2018. Playing at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, the Ravichandran Ashwin-led side were bundled out for a mere 88 after being put into bat first.

Only three Punjab batters were able to notch double figures as Aaron Finch top-scored while coming into bat at No. 4. Umesh Yadav was the pick of the RCB bowlers after returning figures of 3-23 off his four overs.

The Challengers chased down the total with ease without losing a single wicket. Virat Kohli and Parthiv Patel wrapped up the chase in just 8.1 overs to hand Punjab an embarrassing 10-wicket loss.

#4 RCB vs PBKS (IPL 2015; Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore)

A memorable fixture in the eighth edition of the IPL saw RCB dominate Punjab. After being put into bat by Punjab captain George Bailey, the home side slammed 226 on the board, with Chris Gayle scoring 117 runs off just 57 deliveries.

The visitors were reduced to 49-8 during the mammoth run chase and were eventually bowled out for 88, courtesy of scathing spells by the left-arm pace duo of Mitchell Starc and Sreenath Aravind.

Axar Patel rescued the innings, so to speak, with a quickfire cameo of 40 runs off 21 deliveries. RCB's win by a 138-run margin is still their second-largest victory in terms of runs, to this day.

#3 RCB vs PBKS (IPL 2019; IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali)

The 2019 IPL contest between the two teams was a memorable affair, largely because of Chris Gayle.

The left-handed batter, who was recently inducted into the RCB Hall of Fame, then played for the Punjab franchise and scored a sublime unbeaten 99, narrowly missing out on a seventh IPL hundred.

After being put into bat first, Gayle single-handedly led the home side to post 173-4. But Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers aced the run chase. While the former Indian skipper anchored the innings, de Villiers and Marcus Stoinis wrapped up the run chase with four balls to spare.

De Villiers was adjudged the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 59 off 38 deliveries.

#2 RCB vs PBKS (IPL 2013; IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali)

The 2013 IPL clash between the two sides is still remembered for producing one of the greatest run chases in the tournament's history.

RCB posted a commanding 190-3 after being put into bat first. Chris Gayle top scored with 61 runs while AB de Villiers applied the finishing touches.

Punjab were reeling at 64-4 in the 10th over and were way off in the run chase before David Miller took things over. The South African batter scored an unbeaten 101 off just 38 deliveries to take Punjab home with two overs to spare.

The hosts scored their last 130 runs in just 8.1 overs courtesy of Miller's masterclass in Mohali.

#1 RCB vs PBKS (IPL 2016; Chinnaswamy Stadium)

One of Virat Kohli's greatest-ever IPL innings gave rise to the most iconic match between the two franchises. Coming into the game with stitches on his hands, Kohli went all guns blazing in the rain-curtailed encounter.

He smashed 113 runs off 50 deliveries and was aided by Chris Gayle's explosive knock as well. RCB posted an eye-boggling 211-3 in just 15 overs.

In reply, Punjab lost their way from the word go. Yuzvendra Chahal picked up four wickets to restrict the opposition to 120 and script a memorable win for RCB.

Who will win the upcoming contest between the two sides? Let us know what you think.

