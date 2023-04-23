Top 5 iconic matches in the IPL between RCB and RR

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, April 23 in the first match of the doubleheader.

RCB are currently in sixth position in the points table, having won three and lost three apiece. In their previous game, they got the better of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 24 runs. Bangalore, though, would be keen to display better consistency.

RR went down to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 10 runs in their last match, which was a low-scoring affair. Even after the defeat, they have maintained their top position in the points table. Having said that, Rajasthan would want to return to winning ways.

Looking at the head-to-head record between RCB and RR, they have played 28 matches against each other, with Bangalore winning 13 and Rajasthan 12. Three games produced no results.

As the teams resume their rivalry, we look back at five of their iconic encounters in the IPL.

#1 IPL 2013 (RR won by four wickets)

Shane Watson in action for Rajasthan Royals. (Pic: BCCI)

Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wickets in an IPL 2013 clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

RCB batted first in the game but were held to 171/6 as Shane Watson claimed 3/22. Chris Gayle’s 34 off 16 was the top scorer for RCB. Vinay Kumar struck 22* off six to lift Bangalore past 170.

Sanju Samson (63 off 41), Watson (41 off 31) and Brad Hodge (32 off 18) guided Rajasthan’s chase. There were some nervous moments for RR as Owais Shah was run out in the last over with the score reading 168.

However, Stuart Binny (six*) and James Faulkner (one*) ensured a win for RR off the penultimate delivery.

#2 IPL 2022 (RCB won by four wickets)

Dinesh Karthik had a tremendous IPL 2022 season. (Pic: iplt20.com)

Bangalore beat Rajasthan by four wickets in match number 13 of the IPL 2022 edition at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Batting first, RR managed just 169 in their 20 overs despite losing only three wickets. Jos Buttler returned an unbeaten 70 off 47 balls.

In the chase, RCB lost half of their side for 87 by the 13th over. However, Dinesh Karthik (44* off 23) and Shahbaz Ahmed (45 off 26) added 67 for the sixth wicket to lift Bangalore.

The stand ended when Trent Boult knocked over Ahmed. However, Karthik did a great finishing job as RCB got home in 19.1 overs.

#3 IPL 2018 (RR won by 19 runs)

Sanju Samson has played some wonderful knocks for Rajasthan. (Pic: BCCI)

Rajasthan got the better of Bangalore by 19 runs in match number 11 of IPL 2018 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RR batted first in the game and posted an impressive 217/4. Samson played a sensational knock. He scored an unbeaten 92 off 45 balls, a knock that featured two fours and as many as 10 sixes.

In the chase, Virat Kohli contributed 57 off 30, while Mandeep Singh (47* off 25) and Washington Sundar (35* off 19) played gritty knocks. It wasn’t enough though as Shreyas Gopal (2/22) dismissed Kohli and AB de Villiers (20) to star in RR’s win.

#4 IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 (RR won by seven wickets)

Jos Buttler slammed an unbeaten hundred in IPL 2022 Qualifier 2. (Pic: iplt20.com)

Rajasthan opener Buttler hammered 106* off only 60 balls as RR beat RCB by seven wickets in the IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Bangalore batted first in the game but were held to 157/8 as Prasidh Krishna (3/22) and Obed McCoy (3/23) came up with fantastic bowling efforts. Rajat Patidar (58 off 42) played a lone hand for RCB.

Buttler then killed any hopes Bangalore had of a fightback. He clubbed 10 fours and six sixes in his innings as Rajasthan got home in 18.1 overs. The opener brought up the victory in style, pulling Harshal Patel for a maximum over wide long-on.

#5 IPL 2021 (RCB won by 10 wickets)

Devdutt Padikkal celebrates a fine hundred. Pic: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore thumped Rajasthan Royals by 10 wickets in match number 16 of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

RR batted first in the contest and were held to 177/9 as Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel claimed three wickets each. Shivam Dube top-scored for Rajasthan with 46, while Rahul Tewatia contributed 40 off 23.

Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals “I hope Chinnaswamy keeps loving and supporting me” “I hope Chinnaswamy keeps loving and supporting me” 💗❤️ https://t.co/flLOGjfIBY

At the halfway stage, RR would have thought they had a fighting total. However, Devdutt Padikkal (101* off 52) played an outstanding knock. He struck 11 fours and six sixes, featuring in an opening stand of 181* with Kohli (72* off 47). Thanks to the superb partnership, RCB raced home in 16.3 overs.

Poll : 0 votes