Top 5 iconic matches between KKR and RCB in the IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) share a storied rivalry in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The two teams famously faced each other in the first-ever IPL match in 2008 and have not turned back since.

Among the most high-profile teams in the league, coupled with the fact that they have huge fan bases, makes the encounter an unskippable one. Another element that adds spice to the rivalry between the two teams is the moments they have produced while facing each other on the pitch.

The matches between KKR and RCB are certified in terms of quality, given the illustrious set of names that have gone on to represent the two sides over the years. From regular league meetings, which are honestly never regular to high-profile playoff matches, the two sides are a treat to watch at the peak of the game.

KKR and RCB are set to lock horns in the IPL 2023 at Eden Gardens on Thursday, April 6. The upcoming match will mark KKR's first contest at the historic venue in almost four years.

While the occasion is expected to be grand, the match will have to be something more than special if it wishes to be etched in the folklore of the aged rivalry.

On that note, here are the top five iconic matches between RCB and KKR in the IPL.

#5 KKR vs RCB (IPL 2011; Eden Gardens)

The clash between the two heavyweights in the fourth edition of the IPL was a memorable affair. After opting to field first, RCB managed to restrict KKR to 171-6.

The run chase was commandeered fittingly by former KKR batter Chris Gayle, who was making his RCB debut after coming in as a replacement player for pacer Dirk Nannes. RCB chased down the score with 11 balls to spare and won the contest by nine wickets.

Gayle's hundred was an ominous mark of what the IPL was about to brace for. The West Indian hard-hitter silenced Eden Gardens with a century off 55 deliveries that included seven sixes.

He recently recalled how Kohli fended off a few deliveries to allow him to get to the three-figure mark, saying:

“I remember Virat Kohli kept blocking a few balls when I was on 98 in the first match, he did so I could get to my first IPL hundred.”

#4 KKR vs RCB (IPL 2019; Eden Gardens)

The high-scoring affair in Kolkata saw RCB score 213-4, which included Virat Kohli's fifth IPL hundred.

The innings also saw a quickfire fifty by Moeen Ali, arguably one of his best IPL knocks. The England all-rounder's 66 runs off 28 balls included the infamous over by Kuldeep Yadav where he conceded 26 runs.

KKR staggered by losing early wickets in the run chase but still managed to give RCB a major scare.

Explosive fifties by Nitish Rana and Andre Russell kept them in the game, but the two-time IPL champions ultimately fell short by 10 runs.

#3 KKR vs RCB (IPL 2019; Chinnaswamy Stadium)

Just a couple of weeks before the aforementioned contest, the IPL witnessed one of the greatest run chases, orchestrated fittingly by one of the most destructive players, Andre Russell.

RCB were flying high after posting 205 runs on the board, which included a sublime 84 run-knock by Virat Kohli and an explosive half-century by AB de Villiers.

The three-time finalists were cautiously optimistic heading into the death overs of the second innings. KKR required 53 off the last three overs when Russell began his knock.

The chasing side, primarily led by the West Indies all-rounder, scored 23 runs off the 18th over and 29 runs off the penultimate over to steer KKR to a win with five balls to spare.

Russell was unbeaten on 48 off 13 balls and was adjudged Player of the Match for his efforts as well.

#2 KKR vs RCB (IPL 2017; Eden Gardens)

The 2017 campaign is nothing short of a nightmare for RCB. After agonizingly missing out on the title in 2016, hopes were high for the franchise.

However, all they could muster was an eighth-place finish with 10 losses, among which was an unforgettable one against KKR at Eden Gardens.

RCB bowlers restricted KKR to 131 but no one could have predicted what would come next. The chase began with a flurry of wickets, including a golden duck for Virat Kohli.

None of the batters managed to reach double figures, as RCB were bundled out for a mere 49 - the lowest total in the history of the IPL - a record which stands to this day as well.

RCB failed to even play out 10 overs as KKR pacers accounted for all 10 wickets.

#1 KKR vs RCB (IPL 2008; Chinnaswamy Stadium)

In terms of being iconic, there are hardly a few matches that could supersede the inaugural match of the tournament.

The highly anticipated star-studded league took off in Bangalore with Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid leading KKR and RCB, respectively.

The occasion was marked by a mesmerizing century from Brendon McCullum, a knock that is still vividly remembered to this day. His whirlwind 158, propelled KKR to a mammoth 222.

In response, RCB were never in the run chase and their tame effort ended with them being bowled out for 82, with only Praveen Kumar managing to cross the double-figure mark.

Who will win the upcoming encounter between KKR and RCB at Eden Gardens? Let us know what you think.

