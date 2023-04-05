Top 5 iconic matches between RR and PBKS in IPL history

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to host the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati for Match 8 of the IPL 2023 season. Both teams have started their respective campaigns with a win and will look to build on the momentum.

However, with this particular encounter, there is a lot of buzz even among neutral fans. This is probably because of the number of absolute humdingers these two teams have produced over the years in IPL history. Many believe that it could live up to the hype and one could witness another last-gasp thriller on Tuesday.

On that note, let's take a look at the five most memorable encounters between the Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings over the years:

#5 The exciting Super Over

Arguably the fans got their first taste of the riveting rivalry between RR and PBKS during Match 18 of the 2015 IPL season in Ahmedabad. Both Rajasthan and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) scored 191 in their 20 overs, thanks to a last-ball boundary from Axar Patel that took them to the Super Over.

RR began the Super Over on a fantastic note, dismissing David Miller on the first ball. However, some fireworks from Shaun Marsh ensured that Punjab got 15 runs in that over. In reply, Rajasthan couldn't even bat their over completely as they lost both their wickets and handed Punjab a thrilling win.

#4 Ravichandran Ashwin vs Jos Buttler

Ravichandran Ashwin is regarded as one of the most intelligent cricketers going around and a great example of that was seen when he was the captain of the Punjab team in 2019. In their first game of the season against the Royals, Punjab had set a target of 185 to the hosts.

In reply, Jos Buttler was absolutely on song and while he was at the crease, it seemed like RR would win in a canter. But that wasn't to be as Ashwin ran Buttler out on the non-striker's end and that sparked a huge 'spirit of cricket' debate.

While Ashwin was well within his rights to run Buttler out before releasing the ball, many former cricketers voiced their opinion about how it was against the spirit of the game. Punjab ended up winning that game by 14 runs and ever since, the debate about the non-striker run-out has continued.

#3 Rahul Tewatia's incredible turnaround

The IPL 2020 season played in the UAE saw some pretty high scores, especially in the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. One such high-scoring encounter was between RR and PBKS where fans saw arguably one of the biggest villain-turned-hero performances by Rahul Tewatia.

Punjab had set a mammoth target of 227 for Rajasthan to win the game, and a fine fifty from Steve Smith and an explosive 85 from Sanju Samson kept the Royals in the chase. While Tewatia was sent up the order to score a quickfire cameo, the move initially didn't seem to work out as the southpaw struggled to put bat to ball.

The innings reached such a point where even the on-air commentators advised Tewatia to throw his wicket away so that the new batter could come in. But it all changed in that one over from Sheldon Cottrell. Tewatia smashed Cottrell for five sixes in one over and that turned the game on its head.

Rajasthan ended up winning the game with three balls to spare and Tewatia is associated with that innings till date.

#2 Sanju Samson's hundred overshadowed by young Arshdeep

IPL 2021 season saw RR and PBKS play two sensational thrillers and the first of them was at the Wankhede Stadium, once again a run-fest. A solid 90 from KL Rahul and a fiery cameo of 64 ensured the Punjab Kings posted a mammoth target of 222.

RR needed some inspiration to chase down this massive score and that inspiration was provided by captain Sanju Samson. In his very first game as the Royals' skipper, Samson scored a stunning hundred and almost took the game away from Punjab.

However, in the last over, a young Arshdeep Singh held his nerves and executed his plans to perfection as Rajasthan fell short by 4 runs. Fans hailed Samson's effort but also found a new star in Arshdeep.

#1 Kartik Tyagi snatched victory for RR from jaws of defeat

Apart from his exploits for India at the U19 World Cup 2020, Kartik Tyagi is also associated with the way he defended just 4 runs in the final over against Punjab Kings during the IPL 2021 season.

Chasing 186 runs to win, Punjab were 182/2 at the end of 19 overs with both Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram at the crease. Tyagi just kept things simple as he continued to nail wide yorkers.

With every dot ball, the pressure increased and in the process PBKS lost two wickets. In the end, Tyagi ended up conceding just a solitary run in the over and the RR players couldn't believe their luck as the pacer has snatched an improbable victory.

