Top 5 most incredible shots of IPL 2024 ft. Virat Kohli

IPL 2024 culminated last Sunday (May 26) in Chennai. It was an incredible tournament, where batters scored heaps of runs. Sunrisers Hyderabad alone managed to post three totals of 250 or more this season.

Punjab Kings made history by chasing down a 262-run target against the Kolkata Knight Riders, while Gujarat Titans were the only team to get bowled out for less than 100 runs.

It goes without saying that the fans witnessed some fantastic strokes in IPL 2024. Now that the tournament is done and dusted, here's a glance at the top five incredible shots from the season.

#1 Virat Kohli clobbers Sam Curran's delivery for a 6

Virat Kohli won the Orange Cap award in IPL 2024 for scoring 741 runs. No other batter could even touch the 600-run mark in the competition, which shows how well Kohli performed for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Notably, Kohli also maintained a strike rate of more than 150 this season. He showed a lot of intent, and it was clearly visible when he kneeled on one knee to smash a full delivery from Sam Curran out of the ground in Dharamshala.

#2 Virat Kohli's flick for a 6 against Mitchell Starc

Left-arm pacers have troubled Kohli in the past, but this time, the RCB star was well-prepared to take on the best left-arm fast bowlers in the world. When Kolkata Knight Riders reached Bengaluru for a league game, all eyes were on the tournament's most expensive bowler Mitchell Starc.

The Aussie had enormous experience of playing at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, having represented RCB before. However, when he bowled a fuller delivery to Kohli, the star batter simply flicked it away for a six over the leg side.

#3 MS Dhoni entertains Ahmedabad with a helicopter shot

The helicopter shot has been MS Dhoni's trademark shot in his legendary career. He used the shot to counter the yorkers bowled by the pace bowlers.

However, in an IPL 2024 league match against Gujarat Titans, Dhoni danced down the track and hit Rashid Khan for a maximum with a helicopter shot in the final over.

#4 Rohit Sharma's perfect pull shot

Mumbai Indians (MI) star Rohit Sharma has proven himself as the master of pull shots. When MI traveled to Mullanpur for an away game against Punjab Kings, Sharma played a perfect pull against Arshdeep Singh.

Like Virat Kohli, Rohit has had issues while playing left-arm pacers in the past. However, when Arshdeep bowled a short delivery, Rohit picked it immediately and dispatched it over the leg-side boundary. You can watch the video here.

#5 Ashutosh Sharma sweeps Jasprit Bumrah for a 6

It is rare to see any uncapped batter try to hit a big shot against someone like Jasprit Bumrah, who was the best bowler in IPL 2024. However, Ashutosh Sharma of Punjab Kings surprised everyone with a sweep against Bumrah.

Playing under pressure, Sharma judged a yorker from Bumrah well, kneeled on one knee, converted it into a low full-toss and smashed it over the fine-leg region for a six on a free hit. You can watch the video here.

