Top 5 Indian cricketers by brand value ft. Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya

In the modern era, cricketers are no less than movie stars in terms of glamour quotient and brand value. In fact, cricketers have overtaken many movie stars in terms of brand endorsement deals these days.

It's more common to spot a cricketer in a commercial than a movie actor, especially in India. Even overseas cricketers have been securing enormous deals, which have boosted their brand values significantly.

Cricket fans know that the Indian cricketers are the richest in terms of brand value, but who is top of the pack? Here's a list of the top five names as of August 2024.

#5 Hardik Pandya - Brand value ₹322 crore

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya stands fifth on this list. The star all-rounder played a huge role in India's T20 World Cup 2024 triumph. Moreover, he played in several other mega events, including the 2019 and 2023 ODI World Cups.

Apart from his achievements international cricket, Pandya is known for his IPL heroics, winning five trophies with Mumbai Indians and winning a championship as Gujarat Titans captain.

His incredible career and glamorous lifestyle off the field have helped him boost his brand value to ₹322 crore (approximately $38.4 million).

#4 Rohit Sharma - Brand value ₹344 crore

Current Indian Test and ODI skipper Rohit Sharma owns the fourth spot on the leaderboard with a brand value of ₹344 crore (approximately $41 million). Sharma's brand value surged significantly after he became India's full-time skipper.

Under his captaincy, India won the 2024 T20 World Cup and finished runners-up in the ODI World Cup 2023 and World Test Championship 2021-23.

He has won five IPL trophies as Mumbai Indians skipper. His humility and humour have also earned him millions of fans, which is why Sharma is one of the most valued cricketers in India.

#3 Sachin Tendulkar - Brand value ₹766 crore

Despite retiring from international cricket more than a decade ago, Sachin Tedulkar continues to be one of the top Indian players in terms of brand value. Tendulkar's current brand value is ₹766 crore (approximately $91.4 million).

Tendulkar was the main batter of the Indian team during his prime. He scored 100 international hundreds, and several fans label him the God of Cricket for his incredible achievements on the field.

#2 MS Dhoni - Brand value ₹803 crore

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is the second retired cricketer to feature on the list. While Dhoni retired from international matches in 2020, he continues to play for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

Dhoni's popularity has increased significantly in recent years, with fans turning up in huge numbers to watch him play live at stadiums in the IPL. The 'Dhoni Wave' takes over the nation every year during the IPL after 2022.

Many brands consider him one of the most trusted celebrities in the world, which is why his brand value stands at ₹803 crore ($95.6 million).

#1 Virat Kohli - Brand value ₹1,912 crore

Popularly known as the 'King of Cricket', Virat Kohli is the only cricketer in the world with a brand value of more than ₹1,000 crore. The star Indian batter retired from T20Is after the T20 World Cup 2024 but is active in Tests and ODIs.

Cricket fans always remember Kohli's Test captaincy, especially when India plays overseas. He has also been the face of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL and the go-to option for commercials of Indian as well as foreign-based companies.

Kohli's brand value is ₹1,912 crore ($227.9 million). It seems unlikely that any of the cricketers will come close to this mark in the coming years.

