×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Top 5 knocks by Virat Kohli for RCB

Venkat Kiran (Vk27)
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
139   //    05 Nov 2018, 22:13 IST

Virat Kohli has been a consistent performer for the Royal Challengers Bangalore
Virat Kohli has been a consistent performer for the Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli has had many memorable winning contributions for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in various seasons of the Indian Premier League. Though RCB has never won any IPL edition, they still possess a strong fan base and Kohli is a massive reason behind their popularity.

Also Read: Top 5 T20I knocks by Virat Kohli

Kohli's best stint with RCB came in 2016 IPL wherein he scored over 900 runs with four centuries. He has also scored a couple of memorable knocks in the 2011 Champions League. As he celebrates his 30th birthday today, let us take a look at Kohli's top knocks for RCB.

#5 99 vs Delhi Daredevils at Delhi in 2013 IPL


Kohli fell short of the three-figure mark by one run
Kohli fell short of the three-figure mark by one run

In the 2013 IPL, at his home ground Feroz Shah Kotla, Kohli scored 99 against the Delhi Daredevils. Unlike his usual memorable knocks, this one came batting first. He helped his team to post a strong total. However, he was run out for 99 off the last ball. His valiant effort helped his team win by just four runs following Jaydev Unadkat's five wicket-haul.

#4 100* and 109 vs Gujarat Lions in 2016 IPL

Kohli hit two tons against Gujarat in the 2016 season
Kohli hit two tons against Gujarat in the 2016 season

The 2016 edition of Indian Premier League is one of the most memorable seasons for Kohli as well as RCB. In that edition, he scored a staggering 909 runs with four centuries. During both the league matches against Gujarat Lions home & away, he scored twin tons.

Those two centuries introduced us to a more enhanced version of Kohli - one who was more aggressive and willing to take aerial risks for maximum results. Firstly at Rajkot, he scored an unbeaten 100. Then at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, he hammered another century against Gujarat.

1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli
Venkat Kiran (Vk27)
ANALYST
Top 5 Virat Kohli IPL knocks that don't fade away
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Virat Kohli's success can be attributed to...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli and his amazing journey with Royal...
RELATED STORY
10 Years of Virat Kohli : Top 10 Quotes on King Kohli
RELATED STORY
Should AB de Villiers replace Virat Kohli as the captain...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 AB de Villiers knocks in the IPL
RELATED STORY
4 superstars without whom IPL would never be the same
RELATED STORY
5 players you didn’t know were once Virat Kohli’s...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers partnerships in IPL...
RELATED STORY
10 Greatest Quotes on Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us