Top 5 lowest totals in playoffs ft. PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) faced off in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 on Thursday, May 29, in Mullanpur. The RCB bowling unit produced their finest performance of this season to bundle out PBKS for 101.

Historically, the pressure of a big game always plays out on the teams, irrespective of their performances in the league stage. Players often get caught up between scoring runs with their natural game or playing according to the situation. This confusion often leads to the team losing wickets in clusters.

On that note, let's take a look at the five lowest totals in the IPL playoff games so far.

#5 104 - Deccan Chargers vs CSK, 2010

In the second semifinal of IPL 2010, Deccan Chargers (DC) met Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Batting first, CSK didn't get off to a good start, losing three wickets inside in the powerplay. S. Badrinath (37) and MS Dhoni (30) were key run-scorers as the Super Kings posted 142. Ryan Harris picked three wickets for the Chargers.

In response, the defending champions were off to a fine start, with Adam Gilchrist (15) and Herschelle Gibbs (18). However, the rest of the lineup fell like ninepins, resulting in DC getting bundled out for 104. Doug Bollinger picked four wickets for the Super Kings.

#4 101- Lucknow Super Giants vs MI, 2023

In the IPL 2023 Eliminator, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) locked horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in Chennai. After choosing to bat first, Cameron Green (41) and Suryakumar Yadav (33) were the top batters for MI, as they posted a strong 182-run total. Naveen-ul-Haq bagged four wickets for the Super Giants.

Thereafter, LSG did well by scoring 54 runs in the powerplay, despite losing two wickets. However, Marcus Stoinis (40) was the sole contributor, as other batters failed to live up to expectations. In the end, they were all-out for 101, courtesy of Akash Madhwal's sensational figures of 5/5.

#3 101- Punjab Kings vs RCB, 2025

In the recently concluded Qualifier 1, Punjab Kings (PBKS) batted first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Mullanpur. After being invited to bat first, PBKS kept losing wickets in consistent fashion.

Although Marcus Stoinis (26) and Azmatullah Omarzai (18) got starts, other batters failed to chip in. As a result, PBKS were all-out for 101. Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma scalped three wickets each for RCB.

Thereafter, Phil Salt (56*) was the top-scorer for Bengaluru, as they cruised to a eight-wicket win in 10 overs.

#2 87- Delhi Daredevils vs RR, 2008

In the first semi-final clash of IPL 2008, Delhi Daredevils (DD) met Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Batting first, Shane Watson (52) and Yusuf Pathan (45) top-scored for RR, as they compiled a mammoth 192-run total. Farveez Maharoof took three wickets for DD.

In response, Daredevils were off to a dismal start, losing Gautam Gambhir (11), Virender Sehwag (3) and Shikhar Dhawan (5) early. Tillakaratne Dilshan (33) was the only significant contributor, as DD were bundled out for 87. Watson and Munaf Patel bagged three wickets each for RR.

#1 82 - Deccan Chargers vs RCB, 2010

The lowest-ever score recorded in IPL playoffs is by the Deccan Chargers in the IPL 2010 third place playoff game against RCB at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The Chargers' decision to bat first didn't go in their favor, as they lost their key players like Adam Gilchrist (4), Andrew Symonds (2) and Rohit Sharma (0) in quick succession. Anirudh Singh (40) was the top-scorer, as they could post only 82. RCB skipper Anil Kumble scalped four wickets.

In response, Rahul Dravid (35*) and Kevin Pietersen (29*) helped Bengaluru seal the chase under 14 overs and win by nine wickets.

