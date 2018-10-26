Top 5 performers in the history of the Indian Premier League

The stalwarts of the Indian Premier League

The Indian Premier League has emerged to be the strongest launching pad for youngsters since 2008. It has been like a gateway for many small names to enter the international circuit. The BCCI organized the inaugural season of IPL way back in 2008. So far, 11 seasons of this cricket fest have been contested.

From these 11 seasons, the cricketing world has got some of the best young players in recent times. Right from the beginning, the IPL has been effective in fulfilling such kind of purpose. One player from almost every team has been his respective franchise’s or the entire league’s cornerstone. Out of them, the 5 best performers in the history of IPL are as follows-

#1 Suresh Raina - The Highest Run Scorer in the 11 editions of IPL

Suresh Raina is also known as Mr. IPL for his top-class performances in the tournament

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings has emerged out as the best team from the IPL. Out of 11 seasons, CSK has played the final for the most number of times (6) and has lifted the trophy thrice in the history of IPL which is the joint-highest number of times for any team.

Suresh Raina has risen as the most consistent player for CSK from the first season itself. Raina has played almost all the matches for CSK and while batting at no.3 in the batting order, the Uttar Pradesh born batsman has so far scored 4985 runs which are the most by any batsman in the Indian Premier League. His cover drives and slog sweeps are a treat to watch.

Known as Mr IPL, Raina has been the cornerstone for his franchise with the bat. Apart from Chennai Super Kings, the left-hander has also played for the Gujarat Lions.

