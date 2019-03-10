Top 5 run scorers in IPL history

Nilanjan Sen FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 10 Mar 2019, 17:43 IST

The IPL throughout its existence has treated us some brilliant batting performances like Brendon McCullum's 158* for KKR against RCB in the very first match, the 229 and 215 runs partnership between Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, 36 half-centuries scored by David Warner and Gautam Gambhir each to name a few.

Who can forget the exploits of Chris Gayle? Gayle's multiple records include - the highest individual score (175* vs Pune Warriors in 2013), most sixes by a player in an innings (17 against Pune Warriors in 2013), most number of sixes hit by a player in the history of IPL - 292 & the most centuries scored by a player in the history of IPL - 6.

Surprisingly in spite of all those records, Gayle's name does not feature in the list of top five run scorers in IPL history. So who are they? Let us take a look.

#5 Robin Uthappa - 4129 runs

Robin Uthappa playing for KKR.

Robin Uthappa started his IPL career with Mumbai Indians in 2008. The right-handed batsman scored 320 runs for them in the 14 matches he played for them with the highest score of 48.

He then moved on to Royal Challengers Bangalore where he spent 2 seasons (2009 & 2010). In those two seasons, he scored 549 runs for RCB. He scored 3 half-centuries and his highest individual score was 68.

From 2011 to 2013, he was a part of the now defunct Pune Warriors. In those three seasons, he scored 1103 runs which also included 4 half-centuries and a highest score of 75. Since then, he has been a part of Kolkata Knight Riders for five straight seasons.

He has scored 2157 runs for the Kolkata based franchise with the help of 15 half-centuries. He also scored his highest ever individual score playing for KKR - 83*. His 660 runs in IPL 2014 was the most number of runs scored by a player in that edition of the tournament and played a major role in KKR winning the trophy that year.