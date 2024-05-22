Top 5 spells by an RR bowler in IPL playoffs ft. Shane Watson

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) was the most polished team in the first half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. However, they have not been winless in the last five games, with the last one ending as a wash-out against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

With eight victories in 14 games, RR finished in the third position in the standings. They are certainly low on momentum ahead of their Eliminator clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

RR's opponents, RCB, have won six on the trot to cruise through the playoffs and are the favorites to win this contest. However, there have been notable performances by the RR bowlers in the past, which have helped them prevail in crunch moments.

On that note, let's take a look at the five best performances by RR bowlers in the IPL.

#5 Obed McCoy - 3/23, IPL 2022

On May 27, 2022, the Rajasthan Royals locked horns with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 2. West Indian pacer Obed McCoy wreaked havoc with the ball in that game

McCoy induced an edge of RCB skipper, Faf du Plessis (25) and made him caught at the short third-man. Then, McCoy dismissed Mahipal Lomror (8) and Harshal Patel (1) as well to finish with figures of 3/23 off four overs.

As a result, RCB could only score 157 in their stipulated 20 overs. In response, Jos Buttler slammed an unbeaten century to help RR win the game in the 19th over.

#4 Prasidh Krishna - 3/22, IPL 2022

In the aforementioned game, Prasidh Krishna also starred with the ball for the Rajasthan-based franchise. In his first over, Krishna dismissed Virat Kohli (7) by extracting bounce and pace from the surface.

The death overs witnessed him sending Dinesh Karthik (6) and Wanindu Hasaranga (0) back to the dugout. He finished his four-over spell with figures of 3/22 and helped RR secure a ticket to the final.

#3 Yusuf Pathan - 3/22, IPL 2008

The Indian Premier League 2008 final witnessed Yusuf Pathan at his very best in both departments. In the first half, he dismissed Parthiv Patel (38), Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan (16), and Albie Morkel (16) to finish with figures of 3/22 to restrict Chennai Super Kings to 163.

Afterward, Pathan slammed 56 off 39 balls to help the Rajasthan-based franchise become the inaugural IPL champion.

#2 Munaf Patel - 3/17, IPL 2008

In an all-important semi-final game of IPL 2008, the Rajasthan Royals locked horns with the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. With powerful knocks from Shane Watson (52) and Yusuf Pathan (45), RR posted 192 on the board.

Then, Munaf Patel took the wickets of Manoj Tiwary (0), Amit Mishra (2), and Yo Mahesh (3) to finish with figures of 3/17. His performance resulted in RR winning the game by 105 runs.

#1 Shane Watson - 3/10, IPL 2008

Performing under pressure in crunch situations has always been a forte for Shane Watson. The Aussie star gave an account of his bowling talent against Delhi in the IPL 2008 semi-final against Delhi.

After scoring a half-century in the first innings, Watson reigned supreme with the ball as well. He dismissed the key batters, Virender Sehwag (3), Shikhar Dhawan (5), and Gautam Gambhir (11) to finish with figures of 3/10 and help RR defend the score in a dominating fashion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback