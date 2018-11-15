Top 5 trades in the IPL trade window

Dhawan will play for a new team this year

The IPL 2019 auction is going to take place at the Pink City Jaipur on 17th and 18th of December. Before the mega-auction, the teams got a chance to make some crucial changes in the squad through the trade window. In the trade window, teams are allowed to trade players or go for an all-money deal. Franchises this year have made good use of the first transfer window.

Five teams namely, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Daredevils, and Kings XI Punjab, traded players in this trade window. Players who were under utilised or did not perform as per expectations last season were exchanged with players who could fit in a particular team's scheme of things.

Even though the teams have put their best foot forward in getting in some new names in their squads to put up a strong challenge next season, only time will tell whether the trades that they have made are successful or not. Today we will look at the top 5 trades in the IPL trade window.

#5 Quinton de Kock - Mumbai Indians

Quinton de Kock wasn't at his best playing for RCB

Mumbai Indians sprung in a huge surprise by going for Quinton de Kock in the trade window. Mumbai Indians already have a well-settled opening pair in Evin Lewis and Ishan Kishan. And de Kock's performance playing for RCB in IPL 2018 was unconvincing. The opener's form for his national side has also been patchy.

However, there is no doubt about de Kock's talent and class. During his time with Delhi Daredevils, de Kock was the team's batting mainstay. Mumbai Indians' think-tank seems to have enough faith in de Kock's ability and they will hope that he gets his mojo back in Mumbai Indians colours.

