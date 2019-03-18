×
Top 5 venues with most IPL matches

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Feature
1.30K   //    18 Mar 2019, 14:40 IST

Chennai Super Kings' home ground, The M. A. Chidambaram Stadium has hosted 49 IPL matches so far
Chennai Super Kings' home ground, The M. A. Chidambaram Stadium has hosted 49 IPL matches so far

The Indian Premier League has been a cricket carnival for the Indian fans, wherein 8 city-based franchises compete to win the coveted title. IPL has received massive crowd turnouts at the host venues since day one.

The 12th edition of IPL will take place in India despite the Lok Sabha elections, which shows the impact the Indian spectators have on the revenue generation. Earlier, South Africa and U.A.E had hosted the Indian Premier League owing to elections in India but this year the IPL Governing Council has decided to conduct the league in India.

25 Indian stadiums have hosted IPL matches in the league’s existence and here are the top 5 venues with the most IPL matches -

#5 Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium - 56 IPL matches

The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium is the home to Sunrisers Hyderabad
The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium is the home to Sunrisers Hyderabad

Home teams - Deccan Chargers (2008-12), Sunrisers Hyderabad (2013-present)

The south Indian city of Hyderabad has always had a team in the 11 seasons of IPL. In the initial seasons, Deccan Chargers represented the Hyderabad city, but the franchise became defunct in the year 2012. They had won the IPL title once in 2009 and had finished 4th in the year 2010.

Sunrisers Hyderabad replaced the Deccan Chargers as the Hyderabad franchise in IPL from 2013.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal has played the host to both the Hyderabad franchises since 2008. As a result, the stadium has hosted 56 matches of the Indian Premier League. This stadium has a capacity of 55,000 and it had even hosted the final of IPL 2017 (Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant).

Sunrisers Hyderabad will play their first home game of this season on 29th March 2019 when they will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and The Shield WWE. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
