Top Three Indian Players That Would Dominate Foreign T20 Leagues

Pranay Gupta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Year after year, we see players putting up stellar performances in the IPL and not getting picked in the national team. A large part of the reason that some players - despite performing stellarly in the IPL - do not get picked in the Indian team is because of the increasing competition for spots. Traditionally, in other nations, such fringe players go around the world playing T20 leagues. Players such as Luke Wright and Colin Ingram, that are not even in contention for national selection by their respective nations, have still managed to go around the globe playing T20 leagues and performed well. Not only does having in these leagues improve the quality of cricket in these leagues, but is also helps players financially and gives them an opportunity to further showcase their skills to fans, selectors, and critics around the world. Despite the numerous benefits - on both sides - of players playing in different leagues around the world, Indian players do not play in any foreign leagues.

The BCCI currently prohibits Indian players from participating in T20 leagues hosted by foreign boards, citing protection of the IPL brand as the reason. However, in the recent, there have been a few indications that perhaps, one day in the future, Indian players would be allowed to compete and showcase their skills in such leagues. This slideshow looks at three players who are not active international players who could go on to dominate in these leagues.

Note: The reason extremely active international players have not been considered is because the Indian team has a very busy schedule and these players would have no window to play in foreign leagues.

The BCCI allows Indian women cricketers to compete in foreign leagues