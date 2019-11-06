Top 10 players franchises would want to retain at the IPL 2020 auction

The bells of IPL 2020 have rung and franchises are all set with their strategies to form the best combination ahead of the auction, scheduled to be held on 19th December in Kolkata. The 12th season of IPL in 2019 was amazing for some of the players whose performances would propel them to the top of the most-wanted players' list for the upcoming season.

Let’s take a look at some players who their franchises would want to retain to avoid them going under the hammer at the IPL 2020 auctions.

#1 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli: Royal Challengers Bangalore

The captain of the Indian team and RCB, run-machine Kohli is one of the most valuable players in IPL. He is not only one of the best batsmen in world cricket, but also leads the team by example, showing tremendous passion every time he steps on to the field. He was in good form last season, scoring 464 runs in 14 innings, which included 2 half-centuries and a blazing century. His captaincy and class would be required for Bangalore if they want to turn their fortunes around in 2020.

#2 MS Dhoni

M.S Dhoni: Capt. Chennai Super Kings

One of the most successful captains of IPL, Dhoni is the stalwart for Chennai and it would be tough to imagine a CSK team without their Captain Cool. Dhoni has ensured that his team reached the play-offs every season they have played, which in itself is a record. He is also the most capped captain in the IPL history with 174 matches and has won 104 matches for his teams CSK and Rising Pune Super Giants.

