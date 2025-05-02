Travis Head vs Shubman Gill - comparing their stats after 34 IPL matches

The Gujarat Titans (GT) will host the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 51st game of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The match will be played on Friday, May 2, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ad

The Titans are currently fourth in the points table with 12 points from nine matches. In contrast, the SunRisers sit in ninth place with just six points from the same number of games and must win their remaining five matches to stay in contention for a playoff spot.

In this crucial encounter, all eyes will be on GT skipper Shubman Gill, who is enjoying an excellent season, having scored 389 runs in nine innings, including four half-centuries. For the visitors, much will depend on Travis Head, the left-hander who has amassed 261 runs in nine innings, with two fifties to his name.

Ad

Trending

As the two sides prepare for a highly anticipated showdown, this article will compare the IPL stats of Shubman Gill and Travis Head after 34 matches.

Comparing the stats of Travis Head and Shubman Gill after 34 IPL matches

#1 Most runs

Australian batter Travis Head made his IPL debut in 2016 for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and has played 34 matches, scoring 1,033 runs.

Ad

Player Matches Innings Runs Travis Head 34 34 1033 Shubman Gill 34 31 753

Ad

On the other hand, Shubman Gill began his IPL journey with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2018 and has featured in 112 matches, amassing 3,605 runs at an impressive average of 38.76, including 24 fifties and four centuries. Notably, in his first 34 IPL games — most of which he played while batting in the middle order — Gill scored 753 runs.

#2 Average and strike rate

Travis Head has made a solid impact in his 34-match IPL career so far, scoring runs at an impressive average of 34.43 and a blistering strike rate of 169.90.

Ad

Player Matches Average Strike rate Travis Head 34 34.43 169.90 Shubman Gill 34 35.86 127.63

Ad

In contrast, after his first 34 IPL games, Shubman Gill had a slightly higher average of 35.86 but a significantly lower strike rate of 127.63 compared to the aggressive left-hander.

#3 Most 50-plus scores

Travis Head has notched up seven half-centuries and a century in his 34 IPL matches so far. His highest score — an explosive 102 off just 41 deliveries — came against RCB at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium last year.

Player Matches Fifties Hundreds Highest score Travis Head 34 7 1 102 Shubman Gill 34 6 0 76

Ad

In comparison, Shubman Gill had registered six fifties in his first 34 IPL appearances. His best knock during that period was a 76-run innings off 45 balls against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at Eden Gardens in 2019.

#4 Runs in a winning cause

Travis Head has played 34 matches, with his team winning 16 of those. In these wins, the 31-year-old accumulated 687 runs across 16 innings, averaging 52.85 and maintaining a strike rate of 192.44. This includes six fifties and one century.

Ad

Player Innings Runs Average Strike rate Travis Head 16 687 52.85 192.44 Shubman Gill 15 465 77.50 136.76

On the other hand, Shubman Gill's team triumphed in 18 of his first 34 matches. During these victories, he scored 465 runs in 15 innings, with an impressive average of 77.50 and a strike rate of 136.76, including five fifties.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More