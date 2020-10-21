IPL 2020: Twitter erupts as RCB steamroll KKR to pick up 8-wicket win

The Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a massive 8-wicket defeat at the hands of the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 39th match of IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi.

RCB's domination was largely due to RCB's incredible performance with the ball led by Mohammad Siraj, who was outstanding and created history after he became the first bowler in the history of the IPL to bowl back to back maiden overs.

The Knight Riders were off to a shockingly poor start after electing to bat first. Rahul Tripathi was Siraj's first victim and southpaw Nitish Rana followed Tripathi off the very next ball. The next two overs fetched RCB two more wickets and KKR were in dire straits at 14/4 after 4 overs.

Their run-rate plummeted in the following overs and once Dinesh Karthik was dismissed in the 9th over, KKR were certainly staring down the barrel. Skipper Eoin Morgan staged a lone battle but it was in vain as he too fell after a 34-ball 30. Post the KKR captain's dismissal, the KKR batting hobbled along and just about managed to play out their 20 overs, putting up a below par 84/8 on the board.

Siraj finished with figures of 3/8 from his 4 overs, including two maidens and the pacer was well complemented by leggie Yuzvendra Chahal, who finished with 2/15 off his four overs.

A target of 85 was never going to be a challenge for RCB's formidable batting line-up. While Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch started off with caution, RCB suffered a minor hiccup as they lost both their openers in the space of just three balls.

However, the troubles ended there for RCB as their skipper Virat Kohli then joined Gurkeerat Singh Mann at the crease, and the duo steered RCB to a comfortable 8-wicket win.

See how twitter reacted to Siraj's performance and RCB's landslide victory -

What a spell from Mohd Siraj. He is a quality red ball bowler and he has bowled like that here. 3-0 in 2 overs! So different from bowling at the death at that cruel Chinnaswamy Stadium. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 21, 2020

3-3



It's getting tense here.. Gill scored the third goal for RCB. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 21, 2020

Since we are at it...how about a bouncer to Morgan, Siraj?? — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 21, 2020

Lowest team score in Powerplay in the IPL:



1. RR 14/1 Vs RCB, 2009.

2. CSK 15/2 Vs KKR, 2011.

3. CSK 16/1 Vs DD, 2015.

4. CSK 16/1 Vs RCB, 2019.

5. KKR 17/4 Vs RCB, today. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 21, 2020

4 maiden overs by RCB bowlers today.



2 by Siraj

1 by Morris

1 by Sundar



Before this, never more than 2 maidens were bowled in an IPL innings. #IPL2020 #RCBvKKR — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 21, 2020

Only match where the team batting first is already given a target to chase.#KKRvRCB — Heisenberg☢ (@internetumpire) October 21, 2020

