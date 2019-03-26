Twitter goes berserk as Ashwin mankads Buttler

Ashwin mankading Buttler

The Kings XI Punjab went up against the Rajasthan Royals for their season opener. Never having won at Jaipur in the past, Kings XI were desperate to bury the past and start afresh. It didn't start well for them, as their previous season's top run-getter KL Rahul fell in just the first over of the game.

Gayle took his time, while Mayank Agarwal played second fiddle. Post the eleventh over, Gayle decided to unleash the beast in him by tonking the ball to every nook and corner of the field. Gayle was finally dismissed for a solid 79, but a cameo by Sarfaraz (46* off 29) propelled KXIP to a healthy 184 - 4.

Chasing 185, Rajasthan got off to a blazing start as Buttler walloped the ball to all parts. The crowd even got to witness his trademark paddle scoops, which he played to perfection. Rajasthan were going great guns and were 108 for just one in the 13th over, when something controversial transpired.

Ashwin mankaded Buttler on the fifth ball of the over. It went upstairs and replays showed Buttler was backing up too far, thus resulting in him being given the marching orders. Rajasthan never really recovered from that and despite a few good strokes by the returning Steve Smith, wickets kept falling like ninepins.

In the end, Kings XI registered their first ever win over Rajasthan at Jaipur, by 14 runs.

Perhaps, the 'mankad' moment derailed the Rajasthan's momentum. Nevertheless, the mankading controversy did spark a debate.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Ashwin's 'mankading' of Buttler.

Buttler's fellow Englishmen had their say:

I can’t believe what I’m seeing!! @IPL Terrible example to set for young kids coming through. In time I think Ashwin will regret that. — Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) March 25, 2019

Ashwin, that’s shocking behaviour! Very disappointed to see that. — Jason Roy (@JasonRoy20) March 25, 2019

Even former English players chipped in:

Buttler was still in his crease when Ashwin was in his delivery stride! He wasn’t trying to gain an advantage! He was literally walking in with the bowler... #Ashwin #IPL #Buttler — James Taylor (@jamestaylor20) March 25, 2019

And it went beyond…

He ain’t winning any spirit of cricket awards is old ashwin — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) March 25, 2019

While some questioned the laws…

Don’t blame Ashwin here. As it’s allowed in the Laws of the game.. how is it disrespectful or against the spirit of the game if it’s allowed within the Laws of game?



Blame the administrators for making the Law. — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) March 25, 2019

Others had something else to say…

My opinion on the Buttler/Ashwin controversy is that its NOT Buttlers fault and its NOT Ashwins fault either



Ashwin is entitled to appeal



I thought the TV umpire made the incorrect decision



Shouldve been dead ball..... play on — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) March 25, 2019

Furthermore, it was not the first time Buttler was 'mankaded'. Way back in 2014, Sri Lanka's Sachitra Senanayake mankaded Buttler in an ODI.

