"Umran Malik has genuinely bowled well, stats don't show it" - Fans divided over Indian speedster's ODI debut outing as he finishes with figures of 66/2

Team India's tearaway pacer Umran Malik made his much-awaited ODI debut in the series opener against New Zealand on Friday, November 25.

While the fast bowler had an impressive start to his career, picking up two crucial wickets, he leaked runs in his final overs. Notably, Malik dismissed Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell in the first ODI and was also praised by many for his lethal pace.

However, certain fans also expressed displeasure over his one-dimensional bowling, urging him to add a few variations to his arsenal. The talented youngster finished with figures of 66/2 in 10 overs in his maiden appearance in ODI cricket.

Here are some of the reactions to Umran Malik's performance on Twitter:

Mozin Hameed @mozinhameed

#IndiaVsNewZealand

#UmranMalik Umran Malik puts hard yards but he isn't able to follow it up nicely.Just saw his few yorkers,he was damn spot on.His skills r really incredible,just needs to back his abilities. Umran Malik puts hard yards but he isn't able to follow it up nicely.Just saw his few yorkers,he was damn spot on.His skills r really incredible,just needs to back his abilities.#IndiaVsNewZealand #UmranMalik

Sujal @Sujal_Pandey07

Dear

#indvsnzlive Wow #UmranMalik !! Now, he seems much more mature and disciplined while bowling, He is the one who will lead Indian bowling pack after bumrah, Well-done!!Dear @BCCI don’t waste him, stick around him. Wow #UmranMalik!! Now, he seems much more mature and disciplined while bowling, He is the one who will lead Indian bowling pack after bumrah, Well-done!!Dear @BCCI don’t waste him, stick around him. #indvsnzlive

Mathnal @Mathnal1



#TeamIndia These Indian #cricket experts do not know how to understand the fast bowlers, they put too much pressure on the #talent , give time to #UmranMalik , he will learn by time. These Indian #cricket experts do not know how to understand the fast bowlers, they put too much pressure on the #talent , give time to #UmranMalik , he will learn by time.#TeamIndia

Shahab Jafri @ShahabJafri55

Umran Malik needs to have variations in his coterie and that would save him from giving away those extra runs.

Spinners not getting even a single wicket is a serious concern.

Williamson,Latham are on roll &there is no stopping them @BCCI Indian bowling looks to be in absolute tatters.Umran Malik needs to have variations in his coterie and that would save him from giving away those extra runs.Spinners not getting even a single wicket is a serious concern.Williamson,Latham are on roll &there is no stopping them @BCCI Indian bowling looks to be in absolute tatters.Umran Malik needs to have variations in his coterie and that would save him from giving away those extra runs.Spinners not getting even a single wicket is a serious concern.Williamson,Latham are on roll &there is no stopping them

˗ˏˋ sharanya ˎˊ @shrnydtt umran malik is literally indian' shaun tait umran malik is literally indian' shaun tait 😭😭

Adv.Saqib @saqibanjum137 ...Our Fastest Bowler,an Alarm for Batters...

Umran Malik has brought the fire on his ODI debut .... 𝟏𝟓𝟑 kmph...Our Fastest Bowler,an Alarm for Batters...Umran Malik has brought the fire on his ODI debut.... @BCCI 𝟏𝟓𝟑 kmph 🐎...Our Fastest Bowler,an Alarm for Batters...Umran Malik has brought the fire on his ODI debut 🔥....@BCCI https://t.co/oLbe4GZoYD

Kuldeep Sisodia @Kuldeeps_ Umran Malik is impressive. His talent should be honed a bit and he will be the leading bowler for team india. Umran Malik is impressive. His talent should be honed a bit and he will be the leading bowler for team india.

Professor samuel oak @prof_oak123 🤣🤣.



They can play short ball really well. Now , who will explain to poor Umran malik that these are not IPL farmers who will dance against his short balls.🤣🤣.They can play short ball really well. Now , who will explain to poor Umran malik that these are not IPL farmers who will dance against his short balls. 😓🤣🤣.They can play short ball really well.

Umesh Bhakta @umesh_bhakta Those people who were jumping to get Umran Malik into world cup team, he is still very raw and gets hit from experienced professional batsmen. @PChidambaram_IN Those people who were jumping to get Umran Malik into world cup team, he is still very raw and gets hit from experienced professional batsmen. @PChidambaram_IN

Wassi Haider Shah Sherazi @Wassisherazi #NZvIND India's Umran Malik has just clocked at 153.1KPH on ODI debut India's Umran Malik has just clocked at 153.1KPH on ODI debut 🔥 #NZvIND

Ashwin @ashwinuthup



He can definitely produce more wickets.



#BCCI

#INDvsNZ Give #UmranMalik 1 or 2 slips at least - at all times.He can definitely produce more wickets. Give #UmranMalik 1 or 2 slips at least - at all times.He can definitely produce more wickets.#BCCI #INDvsNZ

Beast_ Icon Salman @SalmanSid89 @wwasay Umran Malik can never be successful in international level he need to use his pace well just like haris rauf . @wwasay Umran Malik can never be successful in international level he need to use his pace well just like haris rauf .

Umran Malik featured in three T20I matches for the Men in Blue prior to his ODI debut. While the 23-year-old bagged two scalps in those fixtures, he has a dismal economy rate of 12.44.

The Indian team management is likely to persist with him for the remaining two ODI matches against the Blackcaps. The speedster will be aiming to prove his worth in the lineup as he looks to cement his place in the country's white-ball teams.

Tom Latham and Kane Williamson guide New Zealand to a dominant 7-wicket win over India

Meanwhile, New Zealand won the toss and elected to field first at Eden Park Auckland in the opening encounter of the three-match ODI series against India.

India managed to register an impressive total of 306 thanks to fine half-centuries by Shreyas Iyer (80), Shikhar Dhawan (72), and Shubman Gill (50). Sanju Samson (36) and Washington Sundar (37*) also chipped in with useful cameos for the side.

However, the Kiwis came up with a spirited performance with the bat, chasing down the target in the 48th over with seven wickets to spare. Tom Latham dazzled viewers with his scintillating unbeaten 145-run knock. Skipper Kane Williamson also looked in stellar form, remaining unbeaten at 94.

BCCI @BCCI



New Zealand win by 7 wickets, lead the series 1-0.



Scorecard - #NZvIND That's that from the 1st ODI.New Zealand win by 7 wickets, lead the series 1-0.Scorecard - bit.ly/NZvIND-1STODI That's that from the 1st ODI.New Zealand win by 7 wickets, lead the series 1-0.Scorecard - bit.ly/NZvIND-1STODI #NZvIND https://t.co/HEtWL04inV

Umran Malik was the leading wicket-taker for India in the contest. Apart from him, Shardul Thakur was the only other bowler to claim a wicket.

The hosts have taken a 1-0 lead in the series following their comprehensive victory. The two sides will next be seen in action in the second ODI on Sunday, November 27.

