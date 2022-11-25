"Umran Malik has genuinely bowled well, stats don't show it" - Fans divided over Indian speedster's ODI debut outing as he finishes with figures of 66/2

Team India's tearaway pacer Umran Malik made his much-awaited ODI debut in the series opener against New Zealand on Friday, November 25.
While the fast bowler had an impressive start to his career, picking up two crucial wickets, he leaked runs in his final overs. Notably, Malik dismissed Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell in the first ODI and was also praised by many for his lethal pace.
However, certain fans also expressed displeasure over his one-dimensional bowling, urging him to add a few variations to his arsenal. The talented youngster finished with figures of 66/2 in 10 overs in his maiden appearance in ODI cricket.
Here are some of the reactions to Umran Malik's performance on Twitter:
Umran Malik featured in three T20I matches for the Men in Blue prior to his ODI debut. While the 23-year-old bagged two scalps in those fixtures, he has a dismal economy rate of 12.44.
The Indian team management is likely to persist with him for the remaining two ODI matches against the Blackcaps. The speedster will be aiming to prove his worth in the lineup as he looks to cement his place in the country's white-ball teams.
Tom Latham and Kane Williamson guide New Zealand to a dominant 7-wicket win over India
Meanwhile, New Zealand won the toss and elected to field first at Eden Park Auckland in the opening encounter of the three-match ODI series against India.
India managed to register an impressive total of 306 thanks to fine half-centuries by Shreyas Iyer (80), Shikhar Dhawan (72), and Shubman Gill (50). Sanju Samson (36) and Washington Sundar (37*) also chipped in with useful cameos for the side.
However, the Kiwis came up with a spirited performance with the bat, chasing down the target in the 48th over with seven wickets to spare. Tom Latham dazzled viewers with his scintillating unbeaten 145-run knock. Skipper Kane Williamson also looked in stellar form, remaining unbeaten at 94.
Umran Malik was the leading wicket-taker for India in the contest. Apart from him, Shardul Thakur was the only other bowler to claim a wicket.
The hosts have taken a 1-0 lead in the series following their comprehensive victory. The two sides will next be seen in action in the second ODI on Sunday, November 27.
