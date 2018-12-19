×
IPL auction 2019: Unknown players who fetched big money

pramod rawat
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
19 Dec 2018

IPL Auction 2019 (Courtesy: ANI)
IPL Auction 2019 (Courtesy: ANI)

IPL is one of the most followed cricket league in the world. The stature of IPL is increasing exponentially every year. In every auction, we see a lot of players sold for whopping amounts.

This year, IPL auction took place on 18th December and it was full of filmy drama. There were many ups and downs with stars like Brendon McCullum, Dale Steyn getting unsold whereas new entrants like Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer were sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad and RCB for Rs 4.20 crore respectively.

After the auction, every franchise felt that they had got the best players and in the process, many new faces have hit the jackpot and all the media limelight.

Here are the players whose value went up like a rocket and nobody saw it coming :

#1 Shivam Dubey


Image result for Shivam Dubey

With a base price of 20 lakh, Shivam Dubey, a Mumbai cricketer, wasn't a familiar face before the auction. Dubey was brought into the limelight when he was bought by RCB for an astonishing amount of Rs 5 crores. The reason behind his such high price is the 5 sixes he hit off 5 consecutive deliveries, just one day before the auction. He is an all-rounder, an additional factor which favoured his selection. With not much experience at the top level, the time will tell if he will live up to the price tag.

#2 Varun Chakaravarthy


Image result for Varun Chakaravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy is a mystery spinner from Tamil Nadu who has made a big impact in the 2018 TNPL for Madurai Panthers. He has also performed well in the domestic circuit. Another player with a base price of Rs 20 lakh, he was snapped by Kings XI Punjab for a whopping amount of Rs 8.4 crores. He will have the benefit of playing alongside Ravichandran Ashwin and Afganistan mystery spinner, Mujeeb ur Rahman and would be raring to let the world know that he has arrived.

pramod rawat
CONTRIBUTOR
Pramod is a sports follower... Be it cricket, football, kabaddi, tennis etc.... He closely follows EPL and his favourite football club is Chelsea.
