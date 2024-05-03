"Unreal stuff. Unreal bowler" - Fans react to Bhuvneshwar Kumar's brilliant spell in SRH's one-run win over RR in IPL 2024 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) veteran bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a match-winning spell to seal a thrilling one-run win against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an IPL 2024 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday, May 2. The right-arm pacer was influential at both ends of the innings to return to form amidst a struggling campaign with the ball.

SRH were on top midway through the contest after crossing the 200-run mark yet again. The odds ramped up in their favor after Bhuvneshwar Kumar got the new ball to talk, dismissing the in-form batters - Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson. He got the better of the RR skipper with a brilliant inswinger that saw the middle stump being uprooted.

Riyan Parag took the veteran on in his second over inside the powerplay itself. The pacer then returned to the attack in the 13th over, but he could not make an impact. After Pat Cummins and T Natarajan dragged SRH back into the clash with wickets, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was left with the task of defending 13 runs off the final over.

The veteran's biggest obstacles were in the form of a rampant Rovman Powell and a slow over-rate penalty. He conceded a boundary off the third ball, but did not concede any more to bring the equation down to two runs required off the final ball. He then had the last laugh after trapping Powell LBW off a full toss to seal the win.

Fans relished the vintage Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowling display. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave us flashbacks of 2019 final," one tweet read

"Bhuvneshwar kumar coming out of the stadium after today’s match," one meme's caption read

"He had to save 13 runs with only 4 fielders on the boundary. Unreal stuff unreal bowler," one fan remarked

"It was the first match that the ball swung so much. I literally enjoyed when the ball was swinging" - Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was adjudged player of the match for his incredible efforts. He finished with figures of 3-41 after bowling the tough overs, and SRH would hope that he carries on this form towards the business end of the tournament as well.

"I was not thinking about the result, if it went to the last ball anything can happen. It was a full toss but he missed it. No it does but again I wasn't thinking about the one fielder up. I was so detached from the result, bowling in my zone was the only thing. It was the first match that the ball swung so much. I literally enjoyed when the ball was swinging. Luckily I got some wickets today," Bhuvneshwar Kumar said during the post-match presentation

SRH are next scheduled to face the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, May 6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback