IPL 2021: 3 capped Indian players whose value have dropped significantly

We are into the 2nd week of the 2021 IPL season and have already witnessed several thrilling encounters. The matches are currently being played in Mumbai and Chennai, and almost all of them have gone down to the wire.

RCB is leading the table with 3 wins from as many games. Apart from SRH, all the other teams have managed to win at least one match. SRH is languishing at the bottom of the table with a winless run of 3 games.

A lot of fringe players have taken the league by storm and have impressed spectators with their dazzling performances. As a result, several capped players haven't been able to break into the XI and have been considered surplus to the requirements.

On that note, let's take a look at the capped Indian players whose value has dropped significantly.

Siddarth Kaul - No longer an important player

Siddharth Kaul

Siddarth Kaul was one of the most exciting prospects in the IPL. However, he underwent a steep decline in his performances and has now found himself out of the reckoning over the last two seasons. Siddarth Kaul was widely known for his knuckleballs and his ability to bowl above speeds of 130 km/h consistently.

Since the 2019 IPL season, Siddarth Kaul seems to have lost his golden touch. In the 2020 edition, he played just one match and conceded 64 runs in 4 overs.

With such poor returns, it won't be a surprise if Siddarth Kaul warms the bench for the entire IPL 2021 season.

#2 Kuldeep Yadav - Fell from grace after a fantastic 2019 season

Kuldeep Yadav

From leading KKR's spin bowling department alongside Sunil Narine to becoming a liability to the team, Kuldeep Yadav has undergone a major downfall in his career. He has simply looked out of sorts and has been unable to stage a comeback from his lean patch.

In 5 matches last season, he conceded 92 runs while just taking a single wicket at an economy rate of 7.66 runs per over and is yet to start for KKR this season.

Mayank Markande - Lost star in IPL

Mayank Markande

After his terrific debut season for the Mumbai Indians in the 2018 season, he was considered India's long-term solution for a leg-spinner. In 14 matches, he took 15 wickets at a decent economy rate of 8.36 runs per over.

However, he got just 3 matches in the 2019 IPL season to prove his worth and warmed the bench for the entire 2020 IPL season. Despite his abilities, he has played second fiddle to Shreyas Gopal and is considered surplus to the requirements at RR.