Virat Kohli cheekily reveals a 'secret' about Team India 

Virat Kohli hosted a fun Q&A session on his Instagram on Saturday, replying to dozens of questions from his fans. Most had serious queries for the India skipper about his quarantine routines, his diet and how he handles criticism and so on.

But one follower asked him to reveal a secret about the national team. Virat Kohli, in a hilarious tongue-in-cheek response, said the Indian team is nothing but a 'bunch of pranksters'.

"One secret about the Indian cricket team which you can share", asked the fan.

"We are actually a bunch of pranksters," replied Virat Kohli.

Another fan asked the 32-year-old to name a bowler from the past who would have troubled him in the modern era. Virat Kohli picked Pakistani great Wasim Akram as his answer. Known as a master of reverse swing and pin-point yorkers, Akram collected over 900 wickets across 460 international appearances in his 19-year career.

While most of the questions that Virat Kohli answered were about the Indian team and his day-to-day life, one amusing query was related to the Royal Challengers Bangalore. One follower asked the RCB captain to pick the team's funniest, smartest and a 'very shy' cricketer.

Virat Kohli said he reacts this way on Trolls and memes.



Virat Kohli's first two picks were alongexpected lines - Yuzvendra Chahal as the funniest and AB de Villiers as the smartest. The third was Kyle Jamieson, someone who Kohli will soon face in the World Test Championship final at Southampton.

Virat Kohli describes MS Dhoni in two words

Someone also asked Virat Kohli to describe 'captain cool' MS Dhoni in just two words. Kohli, who played most of his early cricket in the Indian team under Dhoni, gracefully chose the words 'trust and respect'.

Kohli has often associated these terms with Dhoni, both before and after the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman's retirement.

Virat Kohli is currently undergoing an 8-day hard quarantine at a luxury hotel in Mumbai. The team will depart on June 2 for the UK for what will be the Indian skipper's biggest Test assignment so far.