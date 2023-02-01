Virat Kohli's 3 most awkward interactions with fans

Virat Kohli is one of cricket's global superstars and he's among the cricketers with the most fan following. Fans are eager to meet and interact with him or click a photo wherever he goes to play. There have been plenty of instances where he has gracefully obliged and taken some time out for his fans.

It is definitely not easy being in the limelight, with some of the demands from fans being very unreasonable. To his credit, Kohli is someone who has managed and conducted himself very well despite plenty of testing circumstances, even with his fans.

However, he has had his fair share of awkward interactions with them, and here are three such incidents.

#3 Kohli steps in to deal with a rude fan who abused Kamlesh Nagarkoti

During a practice match ahead of India's fifth Test against England in June 2022, Kamlesh Nagarkoti was pestered by fans for taking photos. A few minutes later, they started abusing the youngster.

Virat Kohli stepped in from the dressing room and defended his bowler, calling out the fan in question for his obnoxious behavior. While it would've been a dream come true for fans, they would have hoped that the circumstances were different.

In any case, the fact that he supported the youngster shows his leadership and the presence he has in the Indian side.

#2 Kohli's request to a fan to stop filming his practice session while he wore his abdomen guard

In what can only be described as an awkward incident, Kohli's request for privacy when wearing his abdomen guard during a net session in IPL 2022 is one of his weirdest fan interactions.

With Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) set to take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator at Eden Gardens, fans thronged to see their stars take the field. Naturally, lots of eyes were on Virat Kohli during net sessions and one eager fan was filming all the cricketing action.

While Kohli wanted some privacy when he was about to wear his abdomen guard, he requested the fan to stop the video.

The fan, however, refused to oblige, and Kohli was seen shaking his head before proceeding to practice. RCB beat LSG in the Eliminator courtesy of a sublime Rajat Patidar hundred, but couldn't make it to the final, losing to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 2.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav takes a photo of a pitch invader with Virat Kohli

In the third ODI of the India vs Sri Lanka series in Thiruvananthapuram, a pitch invader ran into the ground, falling to Virat Kohli's feet, much to his bewilderment. As Kohli and the rest of the side stared in amusement, Suryakumar Yadav later took a photo of the fan with Virat Kohli.

Pitch invasions shouldn't be condoned and the number of such incidents has reduced due to more alert security. However, fans stated that the incident of Suryakumar taking a picture of the pitch invader as both heartwarming and hilarious. For Kohli, it was definitely awkward.

