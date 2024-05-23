Virat Kohli's 5 best on-field moments in IPL 2024

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) wait to clinch the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy continued as their 2024 season ended in the playoffs after a defeat at the hands of the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The two sides squared off in the Eliminator contest on Wednesday, May 23, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the inaugural champions emerging victorious.

Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli is most likely to finish as the top run-scorer this season. He is currently on top of the list with 741 runs to his name and is followed by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Riyan Parag, who have 583 and 567 runs respectively. Being way ahead of others in the list of top five run-scorers, Kohli is the proud owner of the Orange Cap.

While he has had yet another memorable season with the bat, including a century against RR, his team, even after making a massive comeback in the tournament, failed to make their place in the final and were knocked out of the race.

The former Indian skipper, nevertheless, put up some noteworthy performances on the field across all departments. From amazing knocks, brilliant shots banters with players, and breathtaking athleticism, among much more, Kohli has his fair share of moments this season.

Let’s look at five of his best moments on the field from IPL 2024.

#5 Urging Wankhede crowd to not ‘boo’ Hardik Pandya

Expand Tweet

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya faced a lot of criticism from the fans this season. Many of them had been critical of MI’s move to trade Pandya from the Gujarat Titans and name him Rohit Sharma’s successor ahead of the IPL 2024.

The decision did not sit well with fans, as they kept booing Pandya wherever he played, at home or away. During MI’s home game against RCB at the Wankhede Stadium, Virat Kohli, who was fielding near the boundary ropes, gestured to the audience in the stands not to be negative toward their skipper.

He reminded the fans that Pandya is a team India player, and urged them to stop the negative chants and boos. He further asked them to support Pandya, MI and cheer the rival skipper and the team. What followed next was loud positive chants for Pandya and MI.

#4 Ishant Sharma and Kohli’s bromance

Virat Kohli was seen teasing Ishant Sharma on the field during RCB’s clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the league stage at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. The duo, who happen to be very close friends, were involved in a fun banter on the field.

Expand Tweet

It all started in the first innings, when Kohli hit the paceman for a six and a four, but Ishant had the last laugh as he got the better of Kohli. When Kohli, dejected after his dismissal, started walking off the field, the DC pacer gave the RCB batter a send-off by giving him a shoulder tug as the two had a laugh.

What followed next was dominance by RCB bowlers in the second innings. They managed to dismantle the opposition’s batting unit, which led to Ishant Sharma walking into the field yet again, this time with the bat. It was Kohli who poked fun this time around as the duo were involved in a fun banter. The two kept teasing each other throughout the game.

#3 Kohli pulls off a direct hit to dismiss Punjab batter Shashank Singh

Expand Tweet

Virat Kohli showed off his athleticism on the field during game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), when he pulled off a direct hit to send the opposition batter packing. Sam Curran hit the ball towards deep mid-wicket and took the first run.

While the on-field batters, Curran and Shashank, looked for the second run, Kohli covered the distance, picked up the ball and charged it directly toward the non-striker’s end. Glenn Maxwell stood there to collect the ball, but there wasn’t a need for the Aussie to make any effort as Kohli’s throw rattled the stumps, leading to Shashank Singh’s dismissal.

Running in from the deep, Kohli pulled off a brilliant direct hit to give his side a crucial breakthrough and dismiss the in-form batter Shashank, who had been going strong at 37*(19).

#2 Virat Kohli mimics Rilee Rossouw’s celebration after the latter’s wicket

Expand Tweet

PBKS found themselves in a mix after RCB posted a massive target of 242 runs for them to chase in 20 overs in Dharamsala. Nonetheless, the home side was off to a good start courtesy of Rilee Rossouw’s fiery batting skills which saw him get a half-century.

On reaching the milestone off Cameron Green’s over, the PBKS batter came up with a cannonball celebration and crouched on one knee out of joy. In the next over by Karn Sharma, the Proteas batter mistimed his shot, which led to his dismissal as Will Jacks completed an easy catch.

What followed next was a mimic by Virat Kohli, as he copied Rossouw’s celebration style upon the latter’s dismissal to send him off the field. While the batter walked back to the pavilion, Kohli sprinted towards him and pulled off the animated act, which left his RCB teammates and fans alike in splits.

#1 Kohli and Gautam Gambhir embrace in a warm hug on the field

Expand Tweet

During RCB’s home game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were seen shaking hands and sharing a side hug, something exactly opposite to what the viewers had expected to see in the game.

Kohli and Gambhir were, notably, involved in a heated exchange during RCB’s encounter against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the IPL 2023, when the former India cricket used to mentor the latter team. Fans were eager to see how things pan out when the two Delhi boys came face-to-face, but the two cricketers ended up giving a memory worth a lifetime.

Gambhir, now KKR’s mentor, walked inside the field during RCB’s innings break when Kohli had been batting. The two shook hands, shared a sweet hug and indulged in a conversation with smiles on their face. The crowd, which burst into loud cheers when the two faced off, suddenly went quiet when they hugged it off.

Expand Tweet

RCB's official X handle also shared pictures of the two Delhi cricketers involved in a conversation before KKR's home game against the Faf du Plessis-led side.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback